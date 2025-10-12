Mystical & Magical: Patal Bhuvaneshwar Cave Reopens For Devotees and Tourists
With its spiritual significance and natural wonders, the reopening of Patal Bhuvaneshwar Cave is bound to be a major attraction for tourists and pilgrims alike.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 6:59 PM IST
Berinag: Mystical Patal Bhuvaneshwar Cave in Uttarakhand has been opened for devotees and tourists after a break of two months. Before opening the cave, the temple authorities performed a puja at the cave.
Temple Committee president Neelam Singh Bhandari said the cave was closed to tourists from August 11 to October 10 due to safety concerns during the monsoon season, when oxygen levels decrease and the path becomes slippery, affecting the health of many visitors.
With the reopening, both pilgrims and tourists are now able to visit the cave as authorities expect a significant footfall of tourists. The tourism department is eyeing revenue due to the return of pilgrims, with many expecting a surge in bookings at nearby accommodations, including Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam properties in Chaukori and Patal Bhuvaneshwar.
During the monsoon season, the cave experiences a lack of oxygen and pathways also turn slippery. According to the Archaeological Department, the oxygen level in the Patal Bhuvaneshwar Cave decreases during the monsoon season.
About Patal Bhuvaneshwar cave
Patal Bhuvaneshwar Cave is located near Gangolihat in Pithoragarh. Its elevation is approximately 1,350 meters above sea level, and the distance from Pithoragarh is approximately 90 kilometers, while the distance from Gangolihat is approximately 14 kilometers.
Cave features
The entrance to the cave is narrow and serpentine. Only one person can enter at a time. It is said that Lord Shiva resides in this cave. According to mythological belief, this cave offers glimpses of the four major pilgrimage sites of India: Badrinath (Uttarakhand), Dwarka (Gujarat), Jagannathpuri (Odisha), and Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu).
Natural wonders and path to the underworld
Inside the cave, the Shivalinga, Ganesha, Parvati, Nandi, and many other divine figures are naturally formed from limestone. It is said that King Rituparna of Treta Yuga was the first to discover this cave. Inside the cave, drops of Ganga water continuously drip from Shiva's matted locks. Carved figures of the Saptarishis, Kalpavriksha, and thousands of years-old figures are visible in the stones. The cave is so deep and complex that it is said to be the "path to the underworld."
Length and structure
The total estimated length of Patal Bhuvaneshwar is approximately 160 meters (525 feet). The cave contains numerous small chambers and naturally formed figures of various deities. Entry into the cave is possible with candlelight or torchlight. The passage is very narrow and slippery, so it is necessary to travel with a local guide. The cave offers a wonderful blend of devotion, mystery, and natural art.
How to reach:
Buses and taxis are available from Pithoragarh, Almora, or Haldwani to Berinag and Gangolihat. The nearest airport is Naini Saini Airport in Pithoragarh. The nearest railway station is at Kathgodam (approximately 210 km). The best time to visit the cave is from March to June and from September to November.
