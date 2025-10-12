ETV Bharat / state

Mystical & Magical: Patal Bhuvaneshwar Cave Reopens For Devotees and Tourists

Berinag: Mystical Patal Bhuvaneshwar Cave in Uttarakhand has been opened for devotees and tourists after a break of two months. Before opening the cave, the temple authorities performed a puja at the cave.

Temple Committee president Neelam Singh Bhandari said the cave was closed to tourists from August 11 to October 10 due to safety concerns during the monsoon season, when oxygen levels decrease and the path becomes slippery, affecting the health of many visitors.

With the reopening, both pilgrims and tourists are now able to visit the cave as authorities expect a significant footfall of tourists. The tourism department is eyeing revenue due to the return of pilgrims, with many expecting a surge in bookings at nearby accommodations, including Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam properties in Chaukori and Patal Bhuvaneshwar.

During the monsoon season, the cave experiences a lack of oxygen and pathways also turn slippery. (ETV Bharat)

During the monsoon season, the cave experiences a lack of oxygen and pathways also turn slippery. According to the Archaeological Department, the oxygen level in the Patal Bhuvaneshwar Cave decreases during the monsoon season.

About Patal Bhuvaneshwar cave

Patal Bhuvaneshwar Cave is located near Gangolihat in Pithoragarh. Its elevation is approximately 1,350 meters above sea level, and the distance from Pithoragarh is approximately 90 kilometers, while the distance from Gangolihat is approximately 14 kilometers.