Myth, Mystery & Misunderstanding: Unraveling The Blind Beliefs Around Kamakhya Temple

Guwahati: Perched atop the Nilachal Hills, overlooking the mighty Brahmaputra, the Kamakhya Temple, which is attracting lakhs of devotees these days due to Ambubachi Mela, is more than just a sacred space.

One of the most visited shaktipeeths, Kamakhya temple is a spiritual epicentre, which thrives in mysticism, tantric traditions, and divine feminine energy. Ambubachi Mela sees an assemblage of lakhs of mystics, pilgrims, seekers, and tourists. They converge in the temple to witness a symbolic celebration of nature’s power. Along with faith and devotion, a fair share of blind beliefs and misconceptions continue to shroud this revered site.

Ambubachi and the Red River Rumour

One of the most commonly propagated myths is that the Brahmaputra River turns red during Ambubachi. Some say it's a sign of Mother Earth’s menstruation. However, this claim lacks any scientific or spiritual basis.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Himadri Sarma, the junior head priest at the temple, clarified, "Ambubachi marks the annual menstrual cycle of Goddess Kamakhya, a deeply symbolic event representing fertility and creation. But the idea that the Brahmaputra changes colour is purely fictional. It’s a belief that has been passed down by word of mouth, not grounded in fact."

The Sacred Red Cloth

During the Ambubachi period, the sanctum remains closed for three days, signifying the goddess’s period of rest. The deity is draped in a red cloth, symbolising her menstrual cycle. Once the temple reopens, this red cloth is distributed among devotees as a powerful spiritual token believed to carry the blessings of the goddess.

Sharma adds, “The red cloth represents life, fertility, and the divine feminine, it’s not literal blood as some imagine. Such symbolism is meant to be honoured, not misinterpreted.”

Doors that open by themselves?

Another widely held belief is that the temple doors miraculously shut and reopen on their own during the Ambubachi period. Sarma also dispelled this belief. “There’s nothing supernatural about it. The doors are ceremonially closed and opened by the temple priests following age-old customs. While faith gives these rituals meaning, attributing them to mystical forces often blurs the line between reverence and superstition," he says.

The disturbing myth of human sacrifice

Perhaps the most alarming misconception is the association of human sacrifice with the Kamakhya Temple. Despite repeated clarifications from the temple authorities and scholars, the myth persists. “There is absolutely no historical evidence of human sacrifice at Kamakhya, Sharma says.

He adds, “Animal sacrifices such as goats, pigeons, ducks, and occasionally fish are performed as part of specific tantric rites, but these are traditional offerings, not acts of violence.”

When devotion meets exploitation

Sharma expresses concern over the intentions of some visitors. “Everyone does not come to Ambubachi with a pure heart. Some indulge in impure practices and desecrate the temple. These actions often lead to controversy and malign the temple’s image.”

A call for clarity

Assam is a land where faith shapes lives and rituals vibrate with the rhythm of life. Kamakhya Temple stands as a vestige of ancient wisdom. According to Sarma, faith must walk hand in hand with awareness. "Romanticising or demonising traditions without context only distances us from the essence of what they truly represent. To preserve the sanctity of Kamakhya, it is essential to separate cultural depth from convenient myth, and to honour devotion with truth, not fear." Sarma signs off.