Mysuru's Avadhuta Dattapeetha In Guinness Hall Of Fame For Largest Bonsai Collection

Sri Ganapati Sachidananda Ashram, which comes under Avadhuta Dattapeetha order, eclipsed the record of Pune's Prajakta Kale, who has a collection of 3,333 bonsai trees.

The Sri Ganapati Sachidananda Ashram set a world record during the Vadadurga Puja held from July 6 to July 15. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 18, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST

Mysuru: Mysuru's Sri Ganapati Sachidananda Ashram, which comes under Avadhuta Dattapeetha order, with a repository of 10,836 bonsai trees has found a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for its collection of the highest number of plants of the category.

With this, it has earned the distinction of being the ashram with the largest number of bonsai trees in the world. Guinness representative, Rishinath on Tuesday presented the world record certificate to the Sri Ganapati Sachidananda Ashram at the Nadamantapam.

The Sri Ganapati Sachidananda Ashram set a world record during the Vadadurga Puja held from July 6 to July 15. The ashram eclipsed the record of Pune's Prajakta Kale, who has a collection of 3,333 bonsai trees.

A repository of rare bonsai plants

The world-famous Kishkindha Mulika Bonsai Van at Avadhuta Dattapeetha was established by Sri Ganapati Sachidananda Swami in 2006. This Van (biological Park) attracts people, tourists and devotees from all over the country. On the occasion of Vana Durga Puja held from June 6 to 15, thousands of new very rare bonsai trees have been collected in the ashram's bonsai Van. These have been brought not only from our country but also from Taiwan, England, Japan and other countries.

Speaking about this, Sri Ganapati Sachidananda Swami said, "Trees are being cut down for house construction and road development. In this process, the number of trees is decreasing. Therefore, we are not able to introduce various trees for worship and other purposes to children"

He continued, "Planting saplings that grow in the forest is not important. Useful trees need to be planted and cultivated. Land has been purchased in some places and Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. There is a plan to expand it slowly to other places as well. As many as 10,836 bonsai plants have been collected here. These have been brought from many parts of the world."

