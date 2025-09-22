ETV Bharat / state

Mysuru Royal Family Prepares for Navaratri Celebrations; Yaduveer Wadiyar Shares Insights

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the Mysuru royal family explained the history and rituals that mark the grand annual celebration.



A Festival of Heritage and Faith



Yaduveer highlighted that while the Karnataka government organises the public Dasara celebrations, the royal family observes the Sharannavarathri rituals. “The festival begins on the first day of the Ashwayuja month and concludes on Vijayadashami,” he said. “It starts with the installation of the throne and the tying of the ceremonial wrist thread. Daily durbars are held, followed by the special Ayudha Puja on the ninth day and the Vijayadashami procession and traditional wrestling bouts on the final day,” he added.

File photo of a traditional 21-gun salute is fired to mark the start of the 'Jamboo Savari' procession during Mysuru Dasara at the Palace premises, in Mysuru (ETV Bharat)

Also Read Booker Prize Winning Writer Banu Mushtaq Inaugurates Mysuru Dasara Festivities Atop Chamundi Hill



Tracing the throne’s long history, Yaduveer said it is believed to have been used since the time of the Pandavas and by various dynasties that followed. “For over 400 years, our family has continued this tradition,” he explained. “During Navaratri, the golden throne is not just a symbol of royalty but an object of deep veneration, representing continuity of our heritage,” he said.The private durbar, a key highlight, involves the head of the royal family offering prayers and receiving the collective wishes of the people. “This tradition is meant to destroy negative influences and thoughts,” Yaduveer said. “It is a cultural and spiritual celebration, where the ruler sits before the deity, prays for the well-being of all, and listens to the hopes of the people. It reflects the age-old duty of kings to protect and serve their subjects.”Yaduveer recalled that his first Dasara as titular head of the family lasted nine days, while this year’s celebrations will span eleven. “Every Dasara is special in its own way,” he added, noting that all rituals are performed according to the prescribed lunar timings and traditions.The Mysuru Palace, with its glittering golden throne and centuries-old customs, remains a living symbol of Karnataka’s royal and spiritual legacy, drawing thousands to witness a celebration where history, faith, and culture converge.