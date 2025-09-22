Mysuru Royal Family Prepares for Navaratri Celebrations; Yaduveer Wadiyar Shares Insights
Published : September 22, 2025 at 7:49 PM IST
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Mysuru: The Mysuru Palace is set to host its traditional Navaratri festivities, featuring the iconic jewel-studded golden throne and the private royal durbar that draws visitors and devotees from across the world.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the Mysuru royal family explained the history and rituals that mark the grand annual celebration.
A Festival of Heritage and Faith
Yaduveer highlighted that while the Karnataka government organises the public Dasara celebrations, the royal family observes the Sharannavarathri rituals. “The festival begins on the first day of the Ashwayuja month and concludes on Vijayadashami,” he said. “It starts with the installation of the throne and the tying of the ceremonial wrist thread. Daily durbars are held, followed by the special Ayudha Puja on the ninth day and the Vijayadashami procession and traditional wrestling bouts on the final day,” he added.
