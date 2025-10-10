Mysuru Girl Rape And Murder Case: Police Shoot Accused in the Leg During Escape Attempt
Two policemen were also injured during the incident and are receiving treatment at the hospital.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST
Mysuru (Karnataka): Mysuru police have apprehended the suspect in the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl who had come with her family to sell balloons during Dasara. While bringing the suspect to Mysuru for further interrogation, he attempted to flee. Officers shot him in the leg. Police reported that the suspect is being treated at KR Hospital for his gunshot wound.
Police arrested the suspect, Karthik, in Kollegal, Chamarajanagar, in connection with the case and brought him to Mysuru for initial questioning. They later escorted him to his hometown, Siddalingapura, at his request for further enquiry, and then began returning. Near Metagalli, he tried to escape, prompting officers to shoot him in the right leg. Two policemen were also injured during the pursuit. They are receiving treatment at the hospital, according to police.
The girl's body was found next to a shed
On Wednesday night, eight family members slept in a shed. The 9-year-old girl disappeared overnight; her family discovered her absence on Thursday morning and began searching. The girl's body was later found near the shed. Her parents reported that someone had abducted, raped and murdered their daughter during the night, and requested legal action.
Nazarbad station police registered a case under the POCSO ACT and launched a manhunt for the accused. Analysing the CCTV footage and technical evidence, they arrested Karthik in Kollegal.
Police stated that about 50 families from Kalaburagi arrived in Mysuru to sell balloons and other items during the Dasara festival. They erected temporary sheds near major Dasara locations such as Mysuru Palace, Exhibition Grounds, Chamundi Hill, Devaraja Urs Road and Devaraja Market.
Information from the City Police Commissioner
Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar gave information about the case and said, "On Thursday night, the accused who raped and murdered the girl was arrested in the Nazarbad police station limits. While he was being brought back, he tried to attack the police personnel. At that time, even though the police warned him, he did not budge, took the bottle that was there, and attacked the police.”
“At this time, the police fired a shot in the air to warn him again. When the accused did not listen to that, he was shot in the leg," she added.
"The accused has been identified as Karthik. He claims to be from Siddalingapura. But he has not been seen there for 2 years. He is from Kollegal and works as a bus cleaner. He used to clean a private bus going to Kollegal. He used to travel in the same bus. There are already two cases against him. He was currently out on bail," the Commissioner informed.
"He picked up the girl while she was sleeping with her family in the shed and committed this act. When the girl's parents woke up in the morning, when it rained, they realised that the child was missing. Later, the girl was found dead near the shed. The parents had complained about this. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and other sections, and an investigation is underway," the city police commissioner explained.
Also Read
9-Year-Old Girl Mysteriously Found Dead In Mysuru During Dasara; Parents Allege Rape And Murder
Hyderabad Commissionerate Leads in Crimes Against Women, NCRB 2023 Report Shows Telangana Crime Breakdown