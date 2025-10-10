ETV Bharat / state

Mysuru Girl Rape And Murder Case: Police Shoot Accused in the Leg During Escape Attempt

Mysuru (Karnataka): Mysuru police have apprehended the suspect in the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl who had come with her family to sell balloons during Dasara. While bringing the suspect to Mysuru for further interrogation, he attempted to flee. Officers shot him in the leg. Police reported that the suspect is being treated at KR Hospital for his gunshot wound.

Police arrested the suspect, Karthik, in Kollegal, Chamarajanagar, in connection with the case and brought him to Mysuru for initial questioning. They later escorted him to his hometown, Siddalingapura, at his request for further enquiry, and then began returning. Near Metagalli, he tried to escape, prompting officers to shoot him in the right leg. Two policemen were also injured during the pursuit. They are receiving treatment at the hospital, according to police.

The girl's body was found next to a shed

On Wednesday night, eight family members slept in a shed. The 9-year-old girl disappeared overnight; her family discovered her absence on Thursday morning and began searching. The girl's body was later found near the shed. Her parents reported that someone had abducted, raped and murdered their daughter during the night, and requested legal action.

Nazarbad station police registered a case under the POCSO ACT and launched a manhunt for the accused. Analysing the CCTV footage and technical evidence, they arrested Karthik in Kollegal.

Police stated that about 50 families from Kalaburagi arrived in Mysuru to sell balloons and other items during the Dasara festival. They erected temporary sheds near major Dasara locations such as Mysuru Palace, Exhibition Grounds, Chamundi Hill, Devaraja Urs Road and Devaraja Market.

