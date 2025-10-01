Mysuru Gears Up For Grand Jamboo Savari On October 2
The decorated elephant, Abhimanyu to carry Chamundeshwari in the Golden Howdah on the Majestic Jamboo Savari.
Mysuru: Mysuru’s world-famous Dasara celebrations will culminate on October 2 with the traditional Jamboo Savari, the most-awaited highlight of the festival. Lakhs of people are expected to gather to watch the procession, where the decorated elephant Abhimanyu will carry the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari in the golden howdah. The 5-kilometre procession will begin at the Mysuru Palace and conclude at Bannimantap Grounds, accompanied by cultural troupes and tableaux.
Procession Route and Timings
The Jamboo Savari will be formally flagged off on Thursday at 1:00 pm during the auspicious Dhanur Lagna near the Kodi Anjaneya Swamy Temple. The ceremony will begin with rituals at the Nandi Dwaja, followed by the Nishane, Naupath, and Sallane troupes. More than 100 cultural teams and around 60 tableaux will take part in the procession, showcasing Karnataka’s art and tradition.
Later, between 4:42 pm and 5:06 pm, during Kumbha Lagna, dignitaries will offer floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari seated in the golden howdah. The event will be marked by the national anthem and a 21-gun salute by the cannon unit. Alongside the lead elephant, mounted police, the police band, and contingents will also be part of the grand march.
Seating And Public Arrangements
The district administration has made arrangements for nearly 45,000 spectators to view the procession from the front of the Amba Vilas Palace. Additional seating has been arranged along both sides of the procession route for the public. Ten help centres have been set up to guide visitors, and precautionary measures have been taken to avoid overcrowding. Ambulances will be stationed at various points to handle emergencies.
Authorities have prohibited people from climbing old or dilapidated buildings and trees along the route to watch the procession. Entry will be restricted for those without valid passes, ensuring that only authorized persons occupy designated areas.
Security Measures In Place
A multi-layered security cover has been put in place for the Jamboo Savari. More than 6,300 police personnel will be deployed across the city, supported by commando units. Over 30,000 CCTV cameras have been installed for real-time monitoring, and drone cameras will also be used to track large gatherings.
Speaking about the preparations, a senior police official said, “We have ensured tight security arrangements so that the procession can take place smoothly and safely. Public safety is our top priority.”
With rituals, cultural displays, and tight security in place, Mysuru is ready for the much-anticipated finale of Dasara, the Jamboo Savari, which continues to be a symbol of tradition and devotion for the people of Karnataka.
