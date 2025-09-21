Mysuru Dasara To Begin Tomorrow, Inauguration By Banu Mushtaq
Mysuru has decked up for its annual Dasara celebrations, which has been a platform for farmers, women, youths and children to showcase their skills.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 4:41 PM IST
Mysuru: The countdown to the world-famous Mysuru Dasara Mahotsav-2025 Navratri festival has begun.
This year, Booker Prize winner Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq will be inaugurating the festivities during the auspicious 'Vrushchika Lagna' between 10.10 and 10.40 am on September 22. Mushtaq will be accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, several of his cabinet colleagues and senior officials.
The inauguration will be held by showering flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, amid chanting of Vedic hymns at the premises of Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills here.
Meanwhile Royal family's Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the heir to the jewel-encrusted throne, will be holding a private darbar at the world-famous Mysuru Palace from Monday morning.
This year's Dasara celebration will span over 11 days, till 'Vijayadashami' on October 2, based on the lunar calendar. Dasara, considered one of the biggest and most important festivals of the region, grew as a festival of masses under the royal patronage of the then Mysuru dynasty. Nowadays, the festival is being celebrated under the auspices of the Government of Karnataka.
World famous, 'Jamboo Savaari', a procession of caparisoned elephants carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed on a golden howdah, marks the culmination of celebrations on Vijaydashami. Elephant named 'Abhimanyu', who has been carrying the 750 kg howdah since 2020, is likely to perform the duty this year too.
Various programmes will be held during these auspicious days of Navaratri, during which the palace, major streets, turnarounds or circles and buildings of Mysuru will be beautifully illuminated with lights, fondly known as "Deepalankaara".
A large number of artists, including those from troupes across the state, will be performing in various cultural events during the Dasara this year at various platforms. Also, dozens of events that attract people like food mela, flower show, cultural programmes, farmers' Dasara, women's Dasara, Yuva Dasara, children's Dasara, and poetry recital are also scheduled to be conducted.
However, cultural events in front of the illuminated Ambavilasa palace will be the main attraction, as it will be the main venue for performance by acclaimed artists from both state and national level. Other than these events, the famous Dasara procession (Jumboo Sawari), Torch Light Parade, and Mysuru Dasara Exhibition are the ones that attract a large number of people, during the festivities.
Royal Family's Sharannavaratri in Palace
The throne has already been brought from the palace's strong room and installed in the mirror tank. The lion will be installed on the throne between 5.30 and 5.45 am on Monday. Then, between 9.55 and 10.15 am, the Kankanadharan ceremony will be held for Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar at the Chamundi tank.
At 11.35 am, puja rituals will be held near the Kodi Someshwara temple in the palace premises with the playing of auspicious instruments. Women carrying a 'kalasa' will be brought near the Savari Tank along with the Pattada Aane (Royal Elephant), horse and cow and puja will be performed. A private darbar will be held from September 22 to 29.
Yaduveer Wadiyar will perform Saraswati Puja on September 29 between 10.10 and 10.30 am. The private darbar will end that night. After this, the night puja will be held at the Kannadi Thotti (Tank).
On the day of the weapon puja, the Chandi Homa will begin at 6 am. Between 7.30 and 7.42 am, the private weapons, including the Pattada Katthi (sword), will be brought from the palace to the Kodi Someshwara temple and worshipped.
Between 8 and 8.40 am, the sword and private weapons will be worshipped at the Kalyana Mantapa. That evening, Yaduveer Wadiyar will perform the Kankana immersion.
Vijayadashami Puja will be performed at 10 am on October 2. The Vijaya Yatra will begin at 10.55 am. After the pujas, the Jambu Savari will be inaugurated.
For the private darbar, the palace priests, the temples in the palace premises, the palace clan deity Chamundeshwari temple on Chamundibetta, Uttanahalli Maramma, Srikantheshwara in Nanjangud, Ranganathaswamy in Srirangapatna, and the Chuluvanarayana Swamy temple in Melukote will bring the holy water to the throne and perform puja. Yaduveer will ascend the throne after offering prokshan and worship.
Yaduveer will bow down to the Chamundeshwari idol brought from the Chamundi tank to the Kannadi tank and will be enthroned. Before descending from the throne, he will stand on it and salute. After playing the palace anthem 'Kayou Sri Gauri', members of the royal family will pay their respects.
Also, various music, including Mahaganapathim, Saraswati Bhagavatim, Aigiri Nandini, Vijayambike, Sri Chamundeshwari will be played by the police band.
Yaduveer's 11th Private Darbar
This is the 11th private darbar for Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, a descendant of Yaduveer. This is also the second time that Yaduveer is holding the darbar as an MP. After he ascends the throne, his wife Trishika Kumari Wadiyar takes warding off of Yaduveer and worships him.
