Mysuru Dasara To Begin Tomorrow, Inauguration By Banu Mushtaq

Mysuru: The countdown to the world-famous Mysuru Dasara Mahotsav-2025 Navratri festival has begun.

This year, Booker Prize winner Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq will be inaugurating the festivities during the auspicious 'Vrushchika Lagna' between 10.10 and 10.40 am on September 22. Mushtaq will be accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, several of his cabinet colleagues and senior officials.

The inauguration will be held by showering flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, amid chanting of Vedic hymns at the premises of Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills here.

Royal family's private darbar at Mysuru Palace (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile Royal family's Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the heir to the jewel-encrusted throne, will be holding a private darbar at the world-famous Mysuru Palace from Monday morning.

This year's Dasara celebration will span over 11 days, till 'Vijayadashami' on October 2, based on the lunar calendar. Dasara, considered one of the biggest and most important festivals of the region, grew as a festival of masses under the royal patronage of the then Mysuru dynasty. Nowadays, the festival is being celebrated under the auspices of the Government of Karnataka.

World famous, 'Jamboo Savaari', a procession of caparisoned elephants carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed on a golden howdah, marks the culmination of celebrations on Vijaydashami. Elephant named 'Abhimanyu', who has been carrying the 750 kg howdah since 2020, is likely to perform the duty this year too.

Various programmes will be held during these auspicious days of Navaratri, during which the palace, major streets, turnarounds or circles and buildings of Mysuru will be beautifully illuminated with lights, fondly known as "Deepalankaara".

Jamboo Savari draws a huge crowd on Vijayadashami (ETV Bharat)

A large number of artists, including those from troupes across the state, will be performing in various cultural events during the Dasara this year at various platforms. Also, dozens of events that attract people like food mela, flower show, cultural programmes, farmers' Dasara, women's Dasara, Yuva Dasara, children's Dasara, and poetry recital are also scheduled to be conducted.

However, cultural events in front of the illuminated Ambavilasa palace will be the main attraction, as it will be the main venue for performance by acclaimed artists from both state and national level. Other than these events, the famous Dasara procession (Jumboo Sawari), Torch Light Parade, and Mysuru Dasara Exhibition are the ones that attract a large number of people, during the festivities.