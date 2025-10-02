ETV Bharat / state

Mysuru Dasara: Grand Jamboo Savari Concludes with Lakhs Paying Tribute to Goddess Chamundeshwari

Mysuru: The famed Dasara Jamboo Savari procession concluded in grand style on Thursday, with lakhs of devotees and visitors lining the streets of Mysuru to witness the spectacle. The idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, seated in the Golden Howdah, was carried by elephant Abhimanyu for the sixth consecutive year, marking the high point of the state festival.

Abhimanyu, supported by Kumki elephant Cauvery, began the majestic journey from the Mysuru Palace and reached Bannimantap Grounds without a hitch. As the Golden Howdah passed through the route, the crowd erupted with chants of "Jai Chamundeshwari", filling the air with devotion and excitement.

The day began with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar performing rituals at the palace. At 1 PM, during the auspicious Dhanur Lagna, they offered prayers to the Nandi Dhwaja, formally flagging off the Jamboo Savari.

The grand procession included the traditional royal insignia such as the Naubat (drum music), Nishane (royal symbols), and Sallanige (guards). This was followed by 58 tableaux representing different districts and government departments, along with over 100 cultural troupes that showcased Karnataka's diverse traditions through music, dance, and folk art.

The highlight of the day came at 4:40 PM, when dignitaries, including the Chief Minister and his deputy, offered floral tributes before the Golden Howdah, which was placed on Abhimanyu. The decorated elephant then walked steadily along the five-kilometre stretch from Mysuru Palace to Bannimantap, carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari.