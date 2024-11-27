ETV Bharat / state

Mysuru Court Awards Death Penalty For Convict In Murder Of Mother, Pregnant Wife, Children

Mysuru: A Sessions Court here has awarded the death penalty to a convict for the murder of his mother, pregnant wife and two children. The accused, Manikantha Swamy, hailing from Chamegowdanahundi village in Saraguru taluk, is a physically challenged man.

Usually, the court awards the death penalty only in the rarest of rare cases.

According to sources, Swamy murdered his wife along with his mother and two sons aged 4 and 1.5 years. On April 28, 2021, the wife was killed suspecting her character and she was pregnant at that time. At night while all of the victims were sleeping, the accused fled after beating them to death with a stick which he used to use for walking due to his disability, sources added.