Mysuru Court Releases Man Jailed For 2 Yrs For Murder Of Wife, Who Was Found Alive

Mysuru: A court in Mysuru has ordered to release a man, who has spent almost two years in jail on charges of murdering his wife, after she was found alive.

The 5th District and Sessions Additional Court of Mysuru on Wednesday asked Karnataka government to provide Rs one lakh compensation to Kurubana Suresh (35), husband of the woman named Mallige, along with directing to register an FIR against inspector BG Prakash, who was the investigating officer in this case, and ordered a further investigation into the matter.

Mallige had gone missing from Kushalnagar after which, her husband had lodged a missing report in December 2020. The police later found a skeleton and alleged that it was of Mallige's and that Suresh had killed her. Following this, Suresh was arrested.

On April 1, Suresh's friend saw Mallige with another man and the matter reached court. After this, the court asked the SP to submit a complete report by April 17. The woman too was produced before the court.

Suresh said, "I have already served two years in prison, but it is very difficult to feel happy after experiencing the pain I have undergone. I need time to forget this pain. I have to take care of myself and pay attention to my children's education. That is what's on my mind."

He further said that nobody in the society should go through such an experience. "The police and court should provide justice to the poor. Innocent people like me should not be victimised. No one should be treated in such an unfair manner. A Rs one lakh compensation is not enough for my injustices. I would like to thank my friends who helped me to get justice," he said.

Suresh's lawyer Pandu Poojary said, "The verdict in Mallige murder case has been announced and the court has honourably released my client. An FIR is being registered against BG Prakash, who cheated the court and booked an innocent person under Sections 193 and 195 of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of fabricated documents and false evidence."

The lawyer also said that the court has ordered Mysuru IGP to lodge a departmental inquiry against Mahesh Kumar, Prakash Jattimani and BG Prakash. Along with this, the court has ordered a further investigation into the body that was found by the police earlier," he said.

"Four policemen have been dismissed and the court has held BG Prakash morally responsible. Other policemen, who were involved in this investigation, should also be punished. The court has awarded my client Rs 1 lakh compensation for two years in prison but this amount should have been higher. I will appeal to the high court regarding this. What's good is that an innocent man like Suresh has got justice," he added.

Suresh's father Gandhi said, "I am happy with the court's verdict and thank the judicial system. I express my gratitude to our lawyer because he is the reason why the verdict came in our favour. One police officer has been punished and there are four others involved in this case. We will not rest until all of them are punished."