Mystery Solved: Missing KR Nagar Trio Found Dead In Submerged Car

Three bodies were found in a car pulled from the VC Canal. The deceased were from KR Nagar, where a missing case had been registered.

Santro car being retrieved from the VC Canal in Karnataka. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 29, 2025 at 5:01 PM IST

Mandya: Three bodies were found in a car submerged in the VC Canal near the North Bank area, under the jurisdiction of the Srirangapatna Police Station. The Santro car came to light when the water level in the canal was lowered.

Later, after the car was pulled out of the water, three bodies were found inside the car. The deceased hailed from the KR Nagar taluk. It is learnt that a missing case has been registered at the police station there.

The bodies of Kumaraswamy (38), three and an eight-year-old child were found in the car. They went missing on April 17 while coming to KR Nagar from Bengaluru in a car. Later, a missing case was registered at the KR Nagar police station on April 19.

Now it has come to light that the car they were travelling in has submerged in the canal. After receiving the information about their deaths, the family members of the deceased are in shock. The KRS police have registered a case in this regard and are taking further action.

MANDYA VC CANAL

