Mystery Shrouds Deaths of Three Members Of A Family in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

(Left) Mamta Soni, Satyanarayan Soni (middle) and Ashutosh Soni, who died under mysterious circumstances at Badliyas village in Rajasthan ( ETV Bharat )

Bhilwara (Rajasthan): A pall of gloom descended on Badliyas village in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan following the tragic deaths of three members of a family under suspicious circumstances. On Saturday, 54-year-old Satyanarayan Soni, the Deputy Sarpanch of Badliyas Gram Panchayat, suddenly fell ill while working in his maize field and was declared dead at Badliyas Hospital. His death marked the beginning of a series of tragic events.

That same evening, Satyanarayan’s wife, Mamta Soni, 45, and their 22-year-old son, Ashutosh Soni, also fell ill. Despite being rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara, they both passed away on Sunday. The village has since been engulfed in mourning, with households refraining from cooking food as a sign of respect.

District Superintendent of Police Rajan Dushyant stated that the initial investigation suggests the possibility of suicide, with financial distress and harassment by moneylenders being considered potential factors.