Mystery Shrouds Deaths of Three Members Of A Family in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Bhilwara (Rajasthan): A pall of gloom descended on Badliyas village in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan following the tragic deaths of three members of a family under suspicious circumstances. On Saturday, 54-year-old Satyanarayan Soni, the Deputy Sarpanch of Badliyas Gram Panchayat, suddenly fell ill while working in his maize field and was declared dead at Badliyas Hospital. His death marked the beginning of a series of tragic events.
That same evening, Satyanarayan’s wife, Mamta Soni, 45, and their 22-year-old son, Ashutosh Soni, also fell ill. Despite being rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara, they both passed away on Sunday. The village has since been engulfed in mourning, with households refraining from cooking food as a sign of respect.
District Superintendent of Police Rajan Dushyant stated that the initial investigation suggests the possibility of suicide, with financial distress and harassment by moneylenders being considered potential factors.
A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) based on a report by Satyanarayan’s brother.
Villagers revealed that Satyanarayan had been troubled by moneylenders in recent days, which might have led to the family's desperate actions. Badliyas Police Station Officer Siddharth Prajapat confirmed that the investigation is focusing on this angle while awaiting the post-mortem reports for clarity.
The deaths of Satyanarayan, Mamta and Ashutosh have left Satyanarayan Soni's younger brother as the sole surviving member. This tragic incident has not only shattered the immediate family, but also deeply affected the entire village. The reason behind tragic deaths can be revealed only after the investigation.
