Mystery Over Death Of 10 Elephants In 3 Days In MP's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Umaria: In a devastating turn of events at Madhya Pradesh's renowned Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, ten elephants have died under mysterious circumstances over just three days, prompting agencies nationwide to reach the reserve for investigation.

The crisis began on Tuesday when a beat guard discovered several distressed elephants approximately two kilometres from their camp during routine patrolling. Forest officials and veterinary teams rushed to the scene, only to find four elephants already deceased. Despite immediate medical intervention for the surviving pachyderms, four more succumbed by Wednesday night, with two additional deaths recorded on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to ten.

Deputy Director P.K. Verma of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve suggests a possible connection to Kodo crops consumed by the elephant herd. "While we're investigating multiple angles, there's a possibility that the Kodo crop, which can be toxic to elephants in certain conditions, played a role," Verma stated. As a precautionary measure, authorities have destroyed nearby kodo crops, ploughing and burning the standing grain.

Multiple investigation teams, including the State Tiger Strike Force with their dog squad, have converged on the reserve. The teams are conducting thorough examinations of water sources, movement patterns, and local crops within a 5-kilometer radius of the incident site. Several individuals have been detained for questioning, though the exact cause of death remains undetermined. Post-mortem reports for six elephants are pending.

The tragedy is particularly poignant given Bandhavgarh's recent history as a successful elephant habitat. Since 2017, the reserve has seen a steady influx of elephants migrating from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, with the population thriving in what was considered an ideal environment. This unprecedented mass death has now cast a shadow over the reserve's reputation and raised urgent questions about wildlife management and protection in the area.