Mysterious Kidney Infections in Madhya Pradesh: 3 Children Die In 15 Days

The child developed a mild fever and died of kidney failure. Could a child so young suffer kidney failure? This isn't an isolated incident. A strange illness has spread its tentacles in Chhindwara's Parasia block. Children are developing kidney infections after a mild fever and cold. Three children have died so far.

A health crisis has gripped people in the Parasia block. Sources said nine children have been affected by this condition so far. Three of these children have died within 15 days while undergoing treatment in Nagpur. The children who died include a 5-year-old and an 8-month-old boy, a 4-year-old boy from the Parasia development block, and an 18-month-old girl from Umreth village.



The children's family members said they were checked at private hospitals for mild fever and cold. They received treatment, but then suddenly developed urinary problems. They were referred to Nagpur, where they were diagnosed with kidney infections.



Illness in children increases during this season



Dr Praveen Soni said he has been on leave from the Parasia Civil Hospital and is continuously treating children at a private hospital.

He said, "The months after the rainy season and before the onset of winter are called the transition period. During this time, the risk of infection increases. Children are experiencing mild colds and fevers. This often leads to dehydration, but kidney infections are suddenly occurring. What is causing this? Samples have been sent to the lab to determine the cause. The cause will be known only after the report is received."



ICMR team to investigate the cause of the disease

According to collector Sheelendra Singh, the sudden deaths of children due to kidney infections are a matter of concern. He said the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) team will arrive from Delhi and conduct research in the area to determine the underlying causes of the children's deaths.