ETV Bharat / state

Mysterious Kidney Disease Kills Four Children In Madhya Pradesh; Authorities Clueless About Cause

Chhindwara: The death toll from the mysterious deaths among children in Parasia block in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara has reached four after a four-year-old boy succumbed to the disease on Saturday, officials said.

According to official sources, the victim, Vikas Yadav, a resident of Dighawani in Parasia, died while undergoing treatment in Maharashtra's Nagpur where he was referred for specialised treatment.

Yadav is the fourth victim to have fallen to the mysterious kidney failure deaths in the ill-fated Parasia block of Chhindwara. Three other children—a 5-year-old boy, a 4-year-old boy and an 18-month-old girl from the block have died due to the disease. The victims initially develop a fever and cold followed by a sudden kidney infection after a few days. The cause of the disease has caused panic among the locals.