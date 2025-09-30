Mysterious Kidney Disease Kills Four Children In Madhya Pradesh; Authorities Clueless About Cause
The mysterious deaths of children in Parasia block of Chhindwara has terrified locals even as authorities have banned syrups of two companies.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 12:50 PM IST
Chhindwara: The death toll from the mysterious deaths among children in Parasia block in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara has reached four after a four-year-old boy succumbed to the disease on Saturday, officials said.
According to official sources, the victim, Vikas Yadav, a resident of Dighawani in Parasia, died while undergoing treatment in Maharashtra's Nagpur where he was referred for specialised treatment.
Yadav is the fourth victim to have fallen to the mysterious kidney failure deaths in the ill-fated Parasia block of Chhindwara. Three other children—a 5-year-old boy, a 4-year-old boy and an 18-month-old girl from the block have died due to the disease. The victims initially develop a fever and cold followed by a sudden kidney infection after a few days. The cause of the disease has caused panic among the locals.
Collector Sheelendra Singh has instructed the Chief Medical Officer (CMHO) to closely monitor the cases. The Collector urged the health authorities to be completely proactive to prevent the situation from worsening. He said the patients should be referred to AIIMS Hospital in Nagpur if necessary. He further asked the authorities to facilitate air ambulance and ensure timely, life-saving treatment.
The collector has banned syrups from two private companies in connection with the case.
In the meantime, a team of experts from Delhi and Bhopal is camping in the Parasia block to investigate the disease. But they have not yet been able to determine the underlying cause of the children's kidney failure.