Mystery Illness That Killed 17 In J&K's Badhal 'Caused By Toxin'; 4 More Patients Hospitalised, Village Quarantined

By Mohd Ashraf Ganie

Rajouri: The mysterious illness that led to 17 fatalities in Badhal village in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri district in the last two months could be because of toxins, as lab reports confirm that it is not a bacterial, viral, protozoan, or zoonotic disease.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who is from J&K, said that initial tests conducted by a toxicology laboratory in Lucknow under CSIR indicated the absence of any infection, virus, or bacteria. Singh revealed that preliminary findings indicate the presence of a toxin, which is currently undergoing further analysis.

"I think the discussion has started but the first test was conducted by a toxicology laboratory in Lucknow, CSIR. The discussion was that there was no infection, no virus, no bacteria, it was just a toxin. Now the toxin is being tested. So there is a long series of toxins that are being tested...and if there is any mischief or any other mischief, then we will know about it," he said.

At least 17 persons including 13 children and a pregnant woman have died due to the mysterious illness since December 7 in the village of around 3,800 residents. All of them complained of fever, pain, nausea, intense sweating and loss of consciousness before dying within days of admission to hospitals.

'Possibility of toxins'

Senior epidemiologist and head of Community Medicines Department, GMC Rajouri, Shuja Qadri on Wednesday said all the investigations so far make it clear that the deaths in the village were not the result of any communicable disease. So, the probe has been narrowed down to the identification of the toxin in food items.

Senior epidemiologist and head of Community Medicines Department, GMC Rajouri, Shuja Qadri on the mystery illness. (ETV Bharat)

"Based on our epidemiological investigations, as of now, we have concluded that it is not a bacterial, viral, protozoan, or zoonotic disease... The only remaining possibility is of toxins," Qadri said, addressing a press conference.

"The main route of transmission of toxins is through injections. Our final diagnosis is that it is a result of toxins. It is a matter of debate now whether it is accidental or it is deliberate. The district administration is probing it.

More than 200 food samples have been sent for screening to various institutes across the country to isolate the neurotoxin. "Hopefully, based on the panel of toxins, the laboratories will be in a position to isolate the toxin within a week or 10 days and we can easily take the control measures to prevent further deaths," he said.

Earlier, a Jammu and Kashmir government spokesperson also said investigations and samples empirically indicated that the incidents were not due to a communicable disease of bacterial or viral origin and that there is no public health angle. Police have also set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) after certain neurotoxins were found in the samples of the deceased.

Four more patients hospitalised

Four more people including three sisters have fallen ill in Badhal in the last 48 hours, with authorities issuing orders to shift affected families to containment zones and sealing their houses.

Three sisters -- aged 16, 18 and 23 -- were shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC), Rajouri from Badhaal after their health suddenly deteriorated on Wednesday. As they were being shifted, two of the three sisters were seen panting while a third one was not even able to walk and had to be carried on a stretcher.

Sources told ETV Bharat that the trio were then rushed to PGI Chandigarh from GMC Rajouri on Wednesday evening. Earlier on Tuesday, another critically ill patient, a 24-year-old man, was referred to PGI Chandigarh from GMC Rajouri. All four are relatives of the three families that lost their members to the mysterious illness, sources said.

Houses sealed, quarantine ordered

Imposing Section 163 of the BNSS, the District Magistrate of Rajouri ordered on Wednesday that “all families where deaths have occurred shall be designated as Containment Zone 1, and their houses will be sealed with entry restricted for all individuals, including their family members, unless otherwise authorised by designated officials".

The affected families are being shifted to Government Nursing College (GNC) Rajouri, which has been designated as a quarantine facility. The administration has also ordered round-the-clock doctor support and security. This facility will be monitored 24 hours by CCTV, and police forces have also been deployed for their security.

The village has been divided into three containment zones: One covers the homes of families that have experienced fatalities, with strict sealing of the affected houses and restricted access unless permitted by a designated officer. The other two zones encompass families identified as having had contact with the affected individuals.

Central team camping in Rajouri

On Wednesday, a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Chandigarh visited Badhal village. Principal Government Medical College Rajouri Dr Amarjeet Singh Bhatia expressed hope that the victims will be cured as soon as possible and the disease will also be detected.

"Teams from the Forensic Department of Chandigarh and Lucknow and the Home Ministry are present here. A common cause in all deaths is brain involvement and damage to the nervous system. Out of 9 patients admitted in GMC Rajouri, 5 have recovered. We have also done preventive CT scans, but once it reaches the brain, recovery becomes difficult. We hope to find out the cause of the disease soon. We will educate people about it. Will raise awareness among them, such as not to exchange food items," Dr Bhatia said.

So far, over 200 samples have been sent for testing to different institutes. The central inter-ministerial team headed by a director-rank officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs has been camping in Rajouri town since January 19.