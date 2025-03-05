Mysterious Fire In Dhanbad House Keeps Scientists On Tenterhooks

Dhanbad: Banerjee Niwas, a two-storied house at Masterpara in Hirapur of Dhanbad city of Jharkhand, has become the centre of attraction these days for a wrong reason. The mysterious fire which keeps family members frightened these days also drew attention of authorities.

A three-member team of scientists comprising Santosh Rai, Devashish Mishra and NK Mohali reached the house on Tuesday to investigate the incident.

They inspected the house, but they could not find out the reason behind the spontaneous fire incident. They had to finally give up. During his interaction with media, chief scientist Santosh Rai said, " The fire has been investigated but no case of gas leakage has been found, As experts in mine fire, we studied from our perspective but could not any clue how the fire incident keeps occurring."

At the instructions of the DC, the team of the fire department had inspected the house for two days in the past, but the reasons behind the spontaneous fire could not be ascertained.

The first incident of fire took place on February 27. After this, every day there are incidents of fire, which triggered panic among members of the house. The situation is such that the family members are forced to leave the house.

Medical representative Anshuman Chaudhary, his father Dilip Chaudhary, a retired employee from DGMS, mother Krishna Chaudhary, also a retired employee from Anganwadi, Sushmita Chaudhary and daughter Shreya Chaudhary, all vacated their house.