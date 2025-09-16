ETV Bharat / state

Mysterious Disease Kills Over 25 Buffaloes In East Godavari; Farmers Panic, Veterinary Teams Collect Samples

Tallapudi: A mysterious disease has claimed the lives of over 25 buffaloes within the last 10 days in Peddevam village of Tallapudi mandal in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The sudden outbreak has alarmed farmers, as the village has nearly 200 buffaloes, which are the main source of income for many families.

According to villagers, the illness begins with the appearance of white, rash-like spots on the animal's necks. Within just two to three days, the buffaloes show a sharp drop in body temperature, refuse to eat or drink, become extremely weak, and eventually die. The rapid spread and high mortality have left locals worried about the safety of their livestock.

Villagers said that on September 13, veterinary teams from the Kakinada Regional Veterinary Diagnostic Institute and the Veterinary Biological Research Institute in Vijayawada visited the village. They collected samples of fodder, water, milk, and excrement for detailed lab tests. Faculty members from the veterinary college in Gannavaram also inspected the buffaloes and collected further samples for analysis on Monday.