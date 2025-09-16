Mysterious Disease Kills Over 25 Buffaloes In East Godavari; Farmers Panic, Veterinary Teams Collect Samples
A mysterious disease killed over 25 buffaloes in East Godavari's Peddevam village. Each dead buffalo, valued at Rs 1.5 lakh, pushes families into financial distress.
Published : September 16, 2025 at 2:09 PM IST
Tallapudi: A mysterious disease has claimed the lives of over 25 buffaloes within the last 10 days in Peddevam village of Tallapudi mandal in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The sudden outbreak has alarmed farmers, as the village has nearly 200 buffaloes, which are the main source of income for many families.
According to villagers, the illness begins with the appearance of white, rash-like spots on the animal's necks. Within just two to three days, the buffaloes show a sharp drop in body temperature, refuse to eat or drink, become extremely weak, and eventually die. The rapid spread and high mortality have left locals worried about the safety of their livestock.
Villagers said that on September 13, veterinary teams from the Kakinada Regional Veterinary Diagnostic Institute and the Veterinary Biological Research Institute in Vijayawada visited the village. They collected samples of fodder, water, milk, and excrement for detailed lab tests. Faculty members from the veterinary college in Gannavaram also inspected the buffaloes and collected further samples for analysis on Monday.
Kovvur Veterinary Assistant Director Venkata Reddy told reporters that the cause of the disease will be confirmed only after the laboratory results arrive. Meanwhile, treatment is being provided to the infected animals to prevent further casualties.
Farmers, however, remain anxious. Many fear losing their remaining livestock and the financial blow that comes with it. Already, over 50 buffalo have been sold in local markets as a precaution. Authorities said that each dead buffalo is valued at nearly Rs 1.5 lakh, pushing affected families into severe economic distress.
Authorities have advised farmers to maintain hygiene in cattle sheds, monitor their animals closely, and report any new symptoms immediately.
Also Read