Jabalpur: Concerns have grown after eight of the 57 horses brought from Hyderabad to a private race course in Raipura village near Panagar in Madhya Pradesh have died under mysterious circumstances in the last few days.

While samples have been sent for examination, it is being suspected that there is a possible outbreak of glanders, an infectious disease caused by a bacteria called Burkholderia mallei. Authorities have cited that this is a rare but serious bacterial disease that can spread from horses to humans.

Local resident Sachin Tiwari, who is setting up Madhya Pradesh's first race course in Jabalpur, he arranged 57 horses from Hyderabad. Just a few days before the start of the race course, when health condition of the horses began to deteriorate, he initially thought it was because of weather change. However, when eight of them died, he immediately informed the district administration.

Based on information received, Collector Deepak Saxena formed four rapid response teams, while a team of veterinary doctors reached the spot and collected samples from sick horses.

Mysterious Disease Claims Lives Of Eight Horses At Jabalpur Race Course, Vet Doctors Suspect Glanders (ETV Bharat)

Veterinary doctor Devendra Gupta said, "The disease that has affected the horses has not been confirmed yet, but we suspect it could be glanders. Samples of sick horses have been collected and sent for testing. If glanders disease is confirmed, then they will have to be quarantined, so that this bacteria doesn't spread to other animals."

As of now, there is nothing to worry about as the disease has not been confirmed yet, Gupta added.

What Is Glanders?

Glanders causes painful lumps in the horse's body, which in severe cases may also lead to death. The disease is rare but highly contagious and can spread through the air or contact. The health officials are now monitoring people who had come in contact with the horses.

Doctor Aditya Mishra of Jabalpur's Veterinary College said, "This bacteria can spread from horses to humans, however, very few such cases have been reported. In glanders disease, when bacteria are formed in a horse, lumps are formed in its body and these lumps are so painful and dangerous that it can lead to the death of the horse. These bacteria can spread in the air. Horses and humans fall ill after coming in contact with those infected. Therefore, whenever any such possibility is seen in the country, the administration is put on alert for neccessary action to prevent its spread."

Report Of 44 Horses Found Normal

Joint Director of Jabalpur Animal Husbandry Department Prafull Moon said, "Blood samples of all the horses have been collected and sent to the National Horse Research Center in Haryana to examine if this is some infectious disease. So far, the report of 44 horses has been found to be normal. We are awaiting the report of the remaining horses. Therefore, the team of Animal Husbandry Department is camping in the stable of the horses. If the report comes positive, action will be taken as per the protocol."