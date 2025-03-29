Mysterious Deaths Of Three Kids Shocks Hyderabad, Police Probing Poisoning Angle

Hyderabad: The tragic and mysterious deaths of three children in Raghavendranagar Colony, Ameenpur, has sent shockwaves across the city.

While police are meticulously gathering scientific and documentary evidence to uncover the cause of the deaths, the key question is, was poison mixed into the curd the children had consumed, and if so, by whom? Authorities believe that if the curd was contaminated at the source, other consumers too would have been affected. This leads investigators to suspect intentional poisoning, possibly as part of a pre-meditated plan. However, the mother of the kids, Rajitha, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital might reveal some crucial information, and her statement is awaited.

According to police, Rajitha complained of abdominal pain at around 3 am following which her husband Chennaiyya, with the help of neighbours, rushed her to a hospital. When Chennaiah returned home, he found all the three children lying dead. The deceased have been identified as Sai Krishna (12), Madhu Priya (10) and Gautam (8).

The police are investigating the domestic dispute angle as reports indicate that Rajitha and Chennaiyya, had an argument on Thursday. Besides, other possible angles including family disputes and external involvement too are being investigated. In a bid to ensure a thorough investigation, the bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem instead of the government hospital at Patancheru.

A special team led by CI Naresh and three SIs is handling the case with utmost secrecy. After the autopsy, the bodies were handed over to Chennaiyya who took them to his hometown in Medakpally, Talakondapalli mandal.