ETV Bharat / state

Mysterious Deaths Of Dehradun Family In Rajasthan: Neighbours Deny Suicide Theory, Cause Still Unknown

Dehradun: The neighbours of the deceased Upadhyay family from Dehradun have denied the possibility of a mass suicide, describing the family as happy and financially stable. The cause of the mysterious deaths of four family members in Mehandipur Balaji Temple in Rajasthan is yet to be ascertained even 48 hours after the incident.

According to the Doon Police, the family of Surendra Kumar Upadhyay, a resident of Raipur, Dehradun, reached Mehandipur Balaji Temple in the Dausa district of Rajasthan, on January 13. A room was rented in Ramakrishna Dharamshala in Mehandipur and on the morning of January 14, all the family members visited Balaji Dham. After this, they returned to their room in the Dharamshala at eight in the morning. During this time, when Surendra Kumar Upadhyay and his wife's health deteriorated, their son Nitin Upadhyay and daughter Neelam Upadhyay took them to a hospital. After undergoing treatment, they came to their room in the Dharamshala. In the evening, when the Dharamshala employee reached their room for cleaning, the door was open and all four people were lying in the room in an unconscious state.

The relatives and neighbours have denied the probability of them dying by suicide. "The family was very happy, financially stable, and devoted to Lord Balaji. There was no indication of distress," said a neighbour. Surendra married off his daughter, Neelat, who had been living with her parents for the past five years due to marital disputes.