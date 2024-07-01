Mysterious Deaths In MP's Alirajpur: Five Of A Family Found Dead

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking discovery that has sent shockwaves through the community, at least five members of a family were found dead in their residence in Walpur, located in the Alirajpur district. The victims were identified as Jagar Singh, his wife Lalita, and their children Lakshmi, Prakash and Akshay were found dead at their house in Raudi village of Guneri panchayat.

The harrowing incident came to light when a relative of the family visited their home early Monday morning, only to find the bodies. The exact circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unclear, prompting local law enforcement led by SP Rajesh Vyas to rush to the spot.

Upon arrival, SP Rajesh Vyas confirmed that the bodies had been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of the death. Vyas said, "We received the information regarding the tragic deaths of five in Raudi village. We are investigating all possible angles whether it was a case of suicide, foul play, or another underlying cause."

Authorities disclosed that no suicide note was recovered from the scene, intensifying the mystery surrounding the tragedy. Police officers launched a probe into the incident by meeting deceased relatives and neighbours to gather more information and establish a clearer picture of events leading up to the deaths.

SP Vyas emphasised the importance of a thorough investigation stating, "It is a deeply distressing incident. We are committed to uncovering the truth behind this tragedy and ensuring justice for the victims." As investigations continue, authorities remain vigilant in exploring all possibilities, including the unlikely possibility of external factors contributing to the deaths.