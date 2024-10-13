Uttarakhand: Mysterious Cylinder Found On Railway Track Near Roorkee, Probe Launched

Roorkee: A suspicious LPG cylinder was found on the railway track near Dhandhera, sparking concerns and conspiracy theories in Uttarakhand.
Officials said the station master immediately alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP), but thankfully no trains ran along the track at that moment.
They said that the Laksar Railway Police team promptly responded and seized the cylinder. According to the initial investigation by the GRP and Kotwali police, the cylinder was found empty upon inspection.
"The driver of the BCN goods train notified the Railway Protection Force that a cylinder was on the railway track. After receiving the information, SI Narendra Singh Negi of the Security Force Post Laksar and ASI Basant Lal of Roorkee arrived at the spot immediately,” police said.
"A three-kilogramme cylinder was found on the track between km 1553/1 up line, where a military wall is built on one side of the railway track. When the railway team lifted the cylinder, it was empty," they stated.
Later, GRP officials denied any conspiracy angle into the incident despite widespread discussions and conspiracy theories.
Roorkee Railway Station is the main central point of trains in Uttarakhand, as over 80 trains pass through it daily, including major trains like Haridwar-Ajmer Special, Lokmanyatilak to Haridwar Junction AC Superfast, and Shri Ganganagar to Rishikesh Express.
Its importance extends to its connection to key institutions like the Bengal Engineer Group (BEG) Centre, IIT College, and Dargah Piran Kaliyar, as well as its role in the Kumbh held in Haridwar.
