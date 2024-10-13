ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Mysterious Cylinder Found On Railway Track Near Roorkee, Probe Launched

Roorkee: A suspicious LPG cylinder was found on the railway track near Dhandhera, sparking concerns and conspiracy theories in Uttarakhand.

Officials said the station master immediately alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP), but thankfully no trains ran along the track at that moment.

They said that the Laksar Railway Police team promptly responded and seized the cylinder. According to the initial investigation by the GRP and Kotwali police, the cylinder was found empty upon inspection.

"The driver of the BCN goods train notified the Railway Protection Force that a cylinder was on the railway track. After receiving the information, SI Narendra Singh Negi of the Security Force Post Laksar and ASI Basant Lal of Roorkee arrived at the spot immediately,” police said.