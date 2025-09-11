Jammu And Kashmir: Mysterious Blast Rocks Doda Town Amid Restrictions To Foil Protest Against AAP Legislator's Arrest
The blast occurred in the compound of a local resident in the vicinity of a graveyard at Doda town on Thursday morning.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 11, 2025 at 3:32 PM IST
Jammu: A mysterious blast shook Doda town in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday causing panic in the area. The explosion comes amid restrictions to foil protests against the arrest under stringent Public Safety Act(PSA) of J&K's lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator, Mehraj Malik.
Official sources told ETV Bharat that the blast occurred in the compound of one Abdul Ahad in the vicinity of the Jamia Masjid at Doda town around 10:18 am.
Soon after the blast, a team of police and security forces rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Police sources said that the blast has caused a pit in the compound which indicates the intensity of the explosion. Police have detained two members of the family while further investigation is underway.
The blast comes at a time when authorities have imposed restrictions under section 163 of BNSS to thwart protests against the arrest of Mehraj Malik, the lone legislator of the Aam Aadmi Party in Jammu and Kashmir who represents the Doda constituency.
Malik was arrested on Monday (Sep 8) and booked under the PSA by the Doda District Magistrate (DM) Harvinder Singh. His arrest came after a row over the shifting of a dilapidated health centre to a private building in the district by the legislator, who livestreamed the shift on his Facebook page.
The AAP legislator was booked for theft by police after a complaint by the local block medical officer for relocation of the health centre.
