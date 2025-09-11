ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir: Mysterious Blast Rocks Doda Town Amid Restrictions To Foil Protest Against AAP Legislator's Arrest

Jammu: A mysterious blast shook Doda town in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday causing panic in the area. The explosion comes amid restrictions to foil protests against the arrest under stringent Public Safety Act(PSA) of J&K's lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator, Mehraj Malik.

Official sources told ETV Bharat that the blast occurred in the compound of one Abdul Ahad in the vicinity of the Jamia Masjid at Doda town around 10:18 am.

Soon after the blast, a team of police and security forces rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Police sources said that the blast has caused a pit in the compound which indicates the intensity of the explosion. Police have detained two members of the family while further investigation is underway.