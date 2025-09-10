ETV Bharat / state

MYH Horror: Rat Bites Visible On Newborn Daughter's Fingers And Palm, Claims Father

Indore: Family members of one of the two newborn girls who died after allegedly being bitten by rats in the ICU of state-run MY Hospital (MYH) here on Wednesday accused its administration of negligence and misleading them on the exact cause of her death.

Even after his daughter's death, the hospital administration concealed the fact that she was bitten by the rodent, claimed Sajid Khan, a farmer from Dewas district. Two newborn girls suffering from different congenital deformities were allegedly bitten by rats in the ICU of MYH on the intervening night of August 31 and September 1, leading to their death, officials said.

The hospital administration has been insisting that the girls died due to serious pre-existing health problems caused by different congenital deformities. Khan reached the Indore District Magistrate's office with the workers of the tribal organisation 'Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS)' and narrated his ordeal to officials.

"I had admitted my newborn daughter to the children's ICU. After her death, when her body was handed over to us, the MYH administration told us that she died due to a blood infection. We were not told at that time that she was bitten by rats in the ICU. We refused a postmortem and took the body with us," he told PTI.

He claimed that when the shroud was removed and the bandages tied to his daughter's body were opened before her last rites, wounds caused by rat bites were visible on her fingers and palm. Khan said the condition of the girl's mother deteriorated, and she remained inconsolable.