Myanmar's White Temple-Themed Durga Puja Pandal Takes Centre Stage In Chhattisgarh

While the pandal has been themed on the White Temple of Myanmar, the puja podium replicates Akshardham Sheesh Mahal.

This year, the Durga Utsav Samiti in Naila has unveiled a stunning Myanmar's White Temple-themed pandal, celebrating global peace and prosperity. The 35-foot-tall Durga decorated with diamond, pearl, gold and silver ornaments has become a centre of attraction.

Janjgir: Amid the Navratri celebrations across the country, a Durga Puja pandal in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir town with the idol adorned with diamond, pearl, gold, silver and precious stones has attracted a large audience.

"The White Temple is a symbol of global peace so we decided to have it as a theme for our pandal. The lighting and sound used here are all unique," Raju Paliwal, committee member said.

The Durga Utsav Committee has been organising Durga Puja in the railway station area for the past 40 years. Previously, the pandal was decorated by artists from Kolkata, but for the past few years, the pandal is being based on the theme of famous temples from India and abroad, he said.

Devotees throng at this unique pandal (ETV Bharat)

Devotees from not only Chhattisgarh but neighboring states are arriving here to have darshan of the Goddess Durga. Thousands of devotees have been arriving here to witness the grandeur of the pandal and the captivating form of the idol since the ceremonial beginning of Durga Puja on Maha Shashti on Sunday.

This year, the puja organisers have tightened the security arrangements at the pandal premises. Some measures include: