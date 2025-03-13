ETV Bharat / state

Myanmar National Arrested In Manipur's Tengnoupal

Imphal: Security forces arrested a Myanmar national in Manipur's Tengnoupal district and seized 4.4 kg of Yaba tablets from his possession, police said on Thursday.

Security forces arrested 32-year-old Hery, a resident of Tamu in Myanmar, on Wednesday when he was riding a bike from Haolenphai to New Shijang village.

They seized four packets of Yaba tablets (weighing approximately 4.4 kg) from his possession, the police said.

Yaba tablets containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine, also called 'crazy drug', have been banned in India.