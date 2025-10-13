'My Words Distorted': Mamata U-Turn Of Her Durgapur Gangrape Remark Amid Oppn Backlash
The BJP on Sunday lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for asking female boarders not to venture out at night.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 12:26 AM IST|
Updated : October 13, 2025 at 1:07 AM IST
Alipurduar: Facing backlash from opposition over her remark on the alleged gangrape of the MBBS student from Odisha in West Bengal's Durgapur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that her words were distorted.
"The media distorted my words. You ask me a question, I answer it, and then you distort it. Do not try this kind of politics.", CM Banerjee said in Alipurduar. CM Mamata Banerjee made a shocking statement on Sunday as she advised colleges not to allow girls to go outside at night after the alleged rape.
The survivor is from Jaleswar, Odisha. "I'm shocked to see the incident, but private medical colleges also should take care of their students, and especially girls. The girls should not be allowed to go outside (college) at night. They have to protect themselves also. There is a forest area. Police are searching all the people," Mamata said earlier.
BJP attacks Mamata for her remark
The BJP on Sunday lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for asking female boarders not to venture out at night following the alleged gangrape of a medical student, and demanded her resignation, calling her a "blot on womanhood".
The party accused the Trinamool Congress supremo of "victim shaming and blaming" and said a chief minister who cannot stand with women in their darkest hour has no moral right to govern the state.
The remarks sparked a huge backlash, with BJP workers staging a protest against the state government over the Durgapur rape case in North 24 Parganas on Sunday.
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said that the Trinamool Congress leadership were repeatedly making such statements on women and asked if the Chief Minister wanted all women to wear burqas and stay at home.
Majumdar said, "Earlier, when the RG Kar Medical College incident occurred, a notification was issued that private companies should give fewer night shifts to women. Now the Chief Minister is saying that women should not go out at night. Does she want all women to wear burqas and stay at home?"
Reacting sharply to her remarks, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia wrote on X, " Shameless @MamataOfficial a blot on womanhood, even more for being a CM." "After RG Kar and Sandeshkhali, now this horrific case of rape and instead of justice, she blames the victim," he charged.
Slamming Banerjee's remarks, Bhatia said that a chief minister who tells girls not to go out at night, rather than ensuring their safety, has no moral right to stay in office.
People now realise they have reposed faith in an" anarchist, heartless Mamata", he charged. "She must resign and be held accountable under law," Bhatia added.
BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya termed Banerjee's remarks "disgraceful" and said a chief minister who cannot stand with women in their darkest hour has no moral right to govern the state. "West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has blamed the second-year MBBS student from Odisha.... who was brutally gang raped by Wasif Ali and his accomplices, for her own assault," Malviya charged.
She suggested that girls should not go out late at night, implying that if they do, they are inviting rape, he alleged. "This isn't the first time Mamata Banerjee has spoken with such insensitivity. Time and again, she has chosen to blame the victim instead of the perpetrators," The BJP leader said. Another BJP spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, accused Banerjee of indulging in "victim shaming and blaming". "Instead of standing with the Beti (daughter), she blames the Beti and defends Balatkari (rapist)," he said.
"Will the outrage lobby who was shouting yesterday - Supriya Shrinate, Priyanka Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, etc, open their mouths now?" Poonawalla asked, training guns at Congress over its silence on the issue. Meanwhile, three accused have been arrested in the alleged gangrape case. They were presented before the court.
