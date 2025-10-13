ETV Bharat / state

'My Words Distorted': Mamata U-Turn Of Her Durgapur Gangrape Remark Amid Oppn Backlash

Alipurduar: Facing backlash from opposition over her remark on the alleged gangrape of the MBBS student from Odisha in West Bengal's Durgapur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that her words were distorted.

"The media distorted my words. You ask me a question, I answer it, and then you distort it. Do not try this kind of politics.", CM Banerjee said in Alipurduar. CM Mamata Banerjee made a shocking statement on Sunday as she advised colleges not to allow girls to go outside at night after the alleged rape.

The survivor is from Jaleswar, Odisha. "I'm shocked to see the incident, but private medical colleges also should take care of their students, and especially girls. The girls should not be allowed to go outside (college) at night. They have to protect themselves also. There is a forest area. Police are searching all the people," Mamata said earlier.

BJP attacks Mamata for her remark

The BJP on Sunday lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for asking female boarders not to venture out at night following the alleged gangrape of a medical student, and demanded her resignation, calling her a "blot on womanhood".

The party accused the Trinamool Congress supremo of "victim shaming and blaming" and said a chief minister who cannot stand with women in their darkest hour has no moral right to govern the state.

The remarks sparked a huge backlash, with BJP workers staging a protest against the state government over the Durgapur rape case in North 24 Parganas on Sunday.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said that the Trinamool Congress leadership were repeatedly making such statements on women and asked if the Chief Minister wanted all women to wear burqas and stay at home.