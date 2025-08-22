'My Statement Was Wrong', Former MP Brij Bhushan Apologises For Remarks Against Baba Ramdev

Gonda: Former MP from Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, tendered an apology for making objectionable remarks against yoga guru Baba Ramdev, after facing uproar over his comments. Accepting his mistake, Singh said that some words slipped out unintentionally and that he regretted making the statement.

"I agree that my statement was wrong. Some words came out of my which I should not have spoken. I realised later that I should not have said this," Singh said.

The controversy began on August 17, during a tribute meeting held for former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vapayee. In his address, Singh made remarks against Baba Ramdev, sparking outrage among followers of the yoga guru. He now clarified that his intention was not to insult, but to remind Ramdev of the promises he had once made regarding the development of Maharishi Patanjali's birthplace in Gonda.

Singh further said, "During the Lok Sabha elections, I gave a statement after which Acharya Balkrishna Bhatt called me a fool. I retaliated, and from there the matter escalated. Later, while narrating the history of Gonda, Balrampur, and Devipatan division, I recalled that Baba Ramdev had once promised to develop Maharishi Patanjali's birthplace. When that memory came up, some words slipped out."

The former MP added that it has been his principle since childhood not to insult anyone, and that apologising when wrong is not a matter of shame. He said that his remarks were a mistake and that his sole purpose was to highlight the unfulfilled promise.

Singh had previously criticised Ramdev in 2022, alleging that he was misusing the name of Maharishi Patanjali for business, earning billions by selling products ranging from spices to juices, without contributing to the development of Patanjali's birthplace. At that time, Ramdev's aide Acharya Balkrishna had sent a legal notice, which Singh had responded to, and the matter was considered settled.