'My Orders Not Followed': Haryana Minister Anil Vij Threatens Of Hunger Strike

Vij, who is the Transport Minister, said he would not attend the grievance committee meetings as the officers were not following his orders.

Haryana Minister Anil Vij (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 30, 2025, 8:46 PM IST

Ambala: In an interesting turn of events, Haryana's cabinet minister Anil Vij has threatened a fast-unto-death in view of the “non-compliance” of his orders by the officials in the state administration.

Expressing his displeasure at the officials, Vij said he has been avoiding attending the meetings of the grievance committee.

"I will not go to the meetings of the grievance committee, because my orders are not followed. The officials are not doing their duty. The people of Ambala have made me an MLA seven times. If I have to protest for their work, then I will do that too. If I have to go on a fast-unto-death like farmer leader (Jagjit Singh) Dallewal, then I will also go on a hunger strike," Vij said.

Vij has often hogged headlines in Haryana for his style of working. It can be recalled that in December last year, the Haryana transport minister had ordered the suspension of Ambala Cantt police station Station House Officer for not registering an FIR after a woman complained against him at the Janta Darbar.

Hearing public grievances in his constituency, Vij reprimanded the officer publicly after learning that the FIR had not been filed despite his orders and the woman's complaint.

"I am a minister and you did not follow my order. You perform the job of a policeman. Your job is to register an FIR, lodge a case and present it before the court," the Haryana minister had told the SHO at the time during the public darbar.

