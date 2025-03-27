ETV Bharat / state

"My Govt Isn’t Vindictive, Otherwise KTR Would Have Been In Jail", Says CM Revanth Reddy

CM Revanth Reddy denied vindictive politics, stating KTR would have been jailed if they played politics, recalling his past arrest and alleged harassment.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy speaks at the Telangana Assembly during the Budget session in Hyderabad on Thursday. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 11:05 PM IST

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated that if his government engaged in vindictive politics, KTR would already have been in Chanchalguda jail. Responding to the budget debate in the Assembly, he criticised KTR and the BRS, recalling how the previous BRS government had filed a case against him when he was an MP for flying a drone without permission, resulting in a mere Rs 500 fine. He alleged that he was harassed in jail over the case and reminded that he was arrested in the note-for-vote case and secured interim bail only to attend his daughter's wedding.

Revanth Reddy emphasised that despite previously stating he would build a double-bedroom jail cell for KTR and KCR, he does not believe in vindictive politics or using factional tactics to imprison opponents through illegal cases. "Many people have urged us to put KTR and KCR in jail, but I have not done so," he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that in the last 15 months, his government borrowed Rs 1.58 lakh crore, of which Rs 1.53 lakh crore was used to clear previous debts, including over Rs 5,000 crore for the collapsed Kaleshwaram project. He explained that the financial mismanagement of the previous government has led to a projected debt of Rs 6 lakh crore over the next five years.

Additionally, he claimed that while the previous government stalled job appointments, his government has filled 57,946 vacancies across 25 departments in just 15 months.

