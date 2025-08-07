'My Book Contributes To Peace, Strongly Backs Vajpayee’s Peace Initiatives,' Author And Journalist David Devadas On Book Ban

Srinagar: Among the 25 books which the Jammu and Kashmir government has banned for promoting "false narratives" and "glorifying terrorism" is In Search of a Future: The Story of Kashmir, written by senior journalist and author David Devadas.

Devadas, who has authored The Generation of Rage in Kashmir, says he was astonished to see his book in the list of banned books, as his book promotes peace and backs the peace initiatives which were taken by former prime minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In Search of a Future: The Story of Kashmir by Viking Penguin is among the 25 books whose publication is forfeited to the government. A notification issued by the Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir enlists these books and says that investigations and intelligence inputs have revealed that “systematic dissemination” of such literature has been a key factor behind youth engagement in terrorism in the region.

Devadas said he was astonished to see his book, which promotes peace, in the list. “I have no idea (why it is banned). It is a book that contributes to peace and which strongly backed Mr Vajpayee’s (former prime minister of India) peace initiatives and his resolution of the Kashmir problem. It is, in fact, hated by conflict entrepreneurs. It is mind-boggling that a book that brings out the truth and that tries to promote peace should be banned,” he said.

“Book banning is an assault on civilisation, not just on democracy. And throughout history, it has been proved time and time again that banning books is counterproductive, it goes against the grain of civilisation, and of course, of democracy and the constitution. My book has only promoted peace. A G noorani was a great scholar and a giant of a legal luminary. So many of these books are written by scholars who have been treated with great regard,” he said.

Devadas has reported from and on Kashmir for the last 38 years and written two books on Kashmir, besides tomes of reportage. “I have covered Kashmir with balance and objectivity in the last 38 years. I was the first to report on the Kashmiri Pandit terror and migration. Going around in Habba Kadal when nobody from the state apparatus dared to go beyond the MA road,” he said.

Anuradha Bhasin, journalist and author, said the books which have been banned are well researched and do not glorify terrorism. “I've read most of these books & written one. They're well researched & not one glorifies terrorism, which this govt claims to have ended. Scared of words challenging your lies!”

The banned titles include academic, political, and personal accounts of the Kashmir conflict, such as "Human Rights Violations in Kashmir" by Piotr Balcerowicz and Agnieszka Kuszewska, "Colonizing Kashmir" by Hafsa Kanjwal, "Resisting Occupation in Kashmir" by Haley Duschinski and others, "Kashmir in Conflict" by Victoria Schofield, "Do You Remember Kunan Poshpora" by Essar Batool and others, "The Dismantled State" by Anuradha Bhasin, "Resisting Disappearnaces" by Ather Zia, "The Kashmir Dispute" by AG Noorani, "Independent Kashmir" by Christopher Snedden, and "Azadi" by Arundhati Roy. Several prominent Indian and international publishers, including Penguin, Routledge, Oxford University Press, Stanford University Press, Zubaan Books, and Tulika Books.

