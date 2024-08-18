ETV Bharat / state

MVA Will Scrap Dharavi Project If Residents Don't Get 500 Sq Ft Homes: Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi will scrap the Dharavi redevelopment project after coming to power if residents are not given 500 square feet of homes.

He was speaking at the 'Dharavi Bachao' rally organised by the MVA, which also includes the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP).

"The state government wants to facilitate development of the Adani group and not people of Dharavi through the project. The MVA will work to rehabilitate all residents of Dharavi at the same place. The state government, however, wants to send residents of Dharavi to salt pan lands," he alleged.

Thackeray said residents should be shifted to transit camps in nearby Bandra Kurla Complex instead. "In 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party promised Rs 15 lakh each in bank accounts of every Indian and now it is (giving) Rs 1500. The BJP wants to create a social divide to win elections but Maharashtra will not bow before it. When the MVA government comes to power it will ensure residents get 500 square feet homes or else the project will be scrapped," he said.