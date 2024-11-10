ETV Bharat / state

MVA Promises Caste Census, Free Cervical Cancer Vaccine for Girls; Rs 3,000 A Month To Women

Mumbai: The opposition MVA on Sunday released its manifesto for the November 20 Maharashtra polls, promising free cervical cancer vaccines for girls aged 9 to 16 and two optional leave days for women employees during menstruation. The manifesto, titled ‘Maharashtranama’, assured a caste-based census, and monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000, free bus travel and six cooking gas cylinders every year at Rs 500 each to women.

It also promised to frame a 'Nirbhay Maharashtra' policy and enforcement of the Shakti law for the safety of women and children, besides a dedicated ministry for child welfare. The MVA also assured to provide Rs 1 lakh each to girls on attaining the age of 18 years.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge released the manifesto of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the state elections at a press conference in Mumbai where NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut were also present.

Spelling out its theme, he said MVA’s vision for Maharashtra’s progress is based on five pillars – agriculture and rural development, industry and employment, urban development, environment and public welfare.

If voted to power, women in Maharashtra will receive Rs 3,000 per month under the Mahalaxmi scheme and will be entitled to free bus travel, he said. The state’s ‘Ladki Bahin’ programme currently provides eligible women monthly aid of Rs 1,500. Kharge the MVA government will carry out a caste census and remove the 50 per cent ceiling on reservation as has been done in Tamil Nadu.

Replying to questions on populist schemes announced by the MVA after criticising the ruling Mahayuti for the same, Kharge said, “Give us government and we will give you the budget.” MVA’s victory over the BJP-led Mahayuti is important for the progress and development of the state, he said.

The Congress president said that in Karnataka, Rs 52,000 crore has been budgeted for the implementation of guarantees and the budget and expenditure details are available. “We did not lie. If you are determined to help the poor, you will find a way out,” he said. Sule and state Congress president Nana Patole said enough funds will be available if the cost escalation in infrastructure projects and corruption are checked.