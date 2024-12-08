ETV Bharat / state

MVA Need Not Fret Over Poll Defeat; People Not Enthused By Mahayuti Victory: Pawar

Kolhapur: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the Opposition should not lose heart over its rout but go back to the people who do not seem to be enthused by the massive victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti in the Maharashtra elections.

The Opposition's priority would be to ensure that all the election promises made by the ruling alliance, including increasing the financial assistance to women under the Ladki Bahin scheme from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100, are implemented at the earliest, he said.

Pawar said a comparison between votes polled and seats won by political parties in the Maharashtra assembly polls was surprising.

"It is true that we have been defeated. We should not fret over it but go back to the people, as no enthusiasm is visible among the people about the election results. There is a lot of resentment," the senior politician said at a press conference here.

The ruling BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance won 230 out of 288 seats in the November 20 elections.

The Opposition's strength in the assembly is low, but many young Opposition MLAs will show their mettle after a couple of sessions, Pawar said.

To a question on Samajwadi Party's state chief Abu Asim Azmi announcing that his party was pulling out of the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance after the Shiv Sena (UBT) hailed, in a newspaper advertisement, those who demolished the Babri Masjid, Pawar sought to play down the development.

The central leadership of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party was of the firm view that the Opposition's unity is necessary, he said.

Opposition parties can not demand that a Leader of Opposition must be appointed as they do not have the required numbers, Pawar said.

None of the Opposition parties, including Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SP), Congress or Sena (UBT) individually, have the minimum 29 MLAs — ten per cent of the assembly's strength — to be eligible for the post.