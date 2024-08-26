Woman Arrested For Killing Three-Year-Old Daughter To Live With Her Paramour

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Two days after the death of a three-year-old girl, the Bihar Police arrested the child's mother for allegedly killing her in the Mithanpura area of Muzaffarpur on Monday. The police said that sufficient evidence had been gathered against the accused woman.

On August 24, 2024, the body of the deceased girl was found in a suitcase in the Mithanpura police station area. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. During the probe, the police suspected the mother had killed her daughter.

After the investigation, the City SP Awadhesh Dixit said that the police, along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and dog squad, were involved in the investigation. According to the police, the accused woman was involved with a man and wanted to stay with him. However, her lover refused to accept the child. Inspired by the crime show 'Crime Patrol,' the mother conspired with a plan to kill her daughter.

"The accused woman had an affair with a man and wanted to live with him, but her paramour did not want her daughter to stay with them," said City SP Awadhesh Dixit. "She used to watch 'Crime Patrol' and planned the murder based on an episode. She killed her daughter, stuffed her body in a suitcase, and threw it from the roof. The police gathered evidence against her, Dixit added."

The police further revealed that the woman killed her daughter by slitting her throat. She then concealed the body in a suitcase and carried it to the roof, from where she threw it. The mother also attempted to clean the blood stains from the rooftop. She misled her husband by stating that their daughter was attending a birthday party when he questioned her whereabouts.