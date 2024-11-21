Muzaffarpur Grim After Discovery Of Five Bodies; Probe Launched

Muzaffarpur: The spotting of five bodies in different police station areas in Muzaffarpur on Thursday has created a stir in the district. Police have sent the bodies to the Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. The areas are grim following the startling development.

The body of a middle-aged man was found in Rajwada Budhi Gandak of the Mushari Police Station area which has been identified as that of Krishna Kamal Mahanata, a resident of Assam. The son of the deceased said Mahanta incurred a huge loss in business and was constantly under stress. Even when he came home, he did strange things. He wanted to live in Muzaffarpur, due to which he was living there.

"The dead body of a businessman from Guwahati was found submerged in water from Rajwada in Mushari police station area. When the police talked to his son, he said he was suffering from depression due to the loss of money. Prima facie, the case appears to be a suicide. However, the police team is investigating the entire matter,'" Muzaffarpur City SP Vikram Sihag said.

The blood-soaked body of another youth was found on the roadside in Dighra of Sadar Police Station area on Thursday morning. Villagers suspect it to be a murder by shooting. However, the police said the death was due to a road accident.

"Prima facie, this case appears to be a road accident. The body has been taken to the hospital for postmortem. It will be clear only after the arrival of the report how the death occurred," Town 2 SDPO Vinita said.

The third body, of a young man soaked in blood, was found on the banks of Burhi Gandak River in Morsandi village of Motipur Police Station. Police seized the body and sent it for postmortem. The eyewitnesses suspect the murder was committed somewhere else and the body was dumped here. The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained.

The fourth body, of an unknown youth, was recovered below the Tirhut embankment in Devsar Asli Ward No. 12 of Vasudevpur Sarai Panchayat of Sahebganj Police Station area. The body was sent to SKMCH, Muzaffarpur for autopsy.

The fifth body, of a middle-aged man, was discovered by the road near Singhon Mishraulia village of Sakra Police Station area. It is assumed that the body was thrown from a moving truck. Though the identity is yet to be established, it is assumed that the body may be of a businessman. Local people informed Sakra Police about the incident who inspected the area for investigation. Sub-inspector Avinash Kumar said the locals saw the body being thrown from the truck.

"The bodies recovered from different police station areas have been sent to SKMCH for postmortem. Instructions have been given to investigate from all angles," Rural SP Vidyasagar said.