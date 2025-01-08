1680 Kg Of Human Hair Being Smuggled From Bihar To China Via Nepal Seized Along Border, 3 Held

Muzaffarpur: In a major crackdown, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Muzaffarpur has seized a massive consignment of 1680 Kg of human hair that was being smuggled to China. The hair, valued at approximately Rs 80 lakh, was intercepted by DRI officials when the truck carrying it crossed the Madhavapur border in Madhubani, officials said.

The hair, hidden in the basement of the truck, was being transported from Nepal to China through the Indo-Nepal border. The DRI received a tip-off about the smuggling operation, which led to the interception of the truck, they added.

According to officials, the consignment was concealed in sacks and hidden in the basement, making it difficult to detect.

A DRI official said, "We received intelligence about a truck from Bengal carrying human hair from the Nepal border. Based on this, we stopped the truck at Madhavapur and seized the 1680 kg hair."

Three smugglers, including Ataur Rahman and Abdul Azim Sheikh from Murshidabad, West Bengal, were arrested during the operation. A third smuggler from Bihar, whose identity has not been disclosed, was also apprehended based on information provided by the duo, the official said, adding the DRI team is currently interrogating the arrested individuals.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the human hair was sourced from several pilgrimage sites in South India, particularly from the tonsure ceremony at the Tirupati Balaji temple. The hair is in high demand for making wigs in China, where Indian hair is prized for its quality, shine, and durability, the official noted.

Historically, smugglers have used routes through Myanmar and Bangladesh to transport human hair, but after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cracked down on these channels, they shifted their operations to the Indo-Nepal border. The DRI has indicated that this network of smugglers, which has been active around the Madhubani border, has been involved in previous clashes with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) as well.

In 2021, the ED uncovered a similar smuggling racket, seizing Rs 2.90 crore, several computers, and mobile phones from exporters in Andhra Pradesh.