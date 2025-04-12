Bihar: Muzaffarpur Man Beats Wife To Death As Children Watch In Horror

Muzaffarpur: A man brutally beat his wife to death with a stick in front of their two young children in Jhinga village under the Motipur police station area limits in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. The horrific act was captured on video by a neighbour, sparking outrage on social media.

According to police, the accused, Mohammad Laimullah Alam, turned into a violent attacker during a domestic dispute on Friday (April 11). Despite his wife Mehrunnisa collapsing unconscious after multiple blows, he continued to assault her mercilessly until she succumbed to the injuries. The beating continued even after her death, while their frightened children stood nearby, crying helplessly.

Police said that Kalimullah had married Mehrunnisa, his sister-in-law, after the death of his elder brother in 2015. Over time, tensions developed in the marriage, and frequent domestic violence was reported. "He used to beat his wife regularly. Villagers often intervened, but the situation escalated beyond control this time,' said a resident.

Police said that on the day of the incident, a heated argument between the couple led to the deadly assault. Mehrunnissa tried to escape but was chased and beaten in the courtyard of their home. Meanwhile, a neighbour from an adjacent rooftop recorded the entire incident.

Rural SP Vidya Sagar confirmed the crime, stating, "A woman has died in the Motipur police station area limits. The villagers reported that her husband beat her to death with a stick. The accused fled the scene. Police reached the spot and are investigating. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused."

The brutality and the bystanders' inaction have drawn widespread condemnation. "If someone had acted sooner, this tragedy could have been prevented," said a villager.