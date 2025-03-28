ETV Bharat / state

Muzaffarnagar Woman Laces Husband's Coffee With Poison, Man Hospitalised

Muzaffarnagar: A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar allegedly attempted to kill her husband by lacing her coffee with poison, police said on Friday.

Her husband is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital while his sister-in-law has filed a complaint at Khatauli police station against her. Based on this, investigations have been initiated.

According to the complainant, her brother, Anuj, got married to the accused, Sana, a resident of Farrukhabad two years ago. However, two months after marriage, the couple started quarrels and Sana harassed her husband and in-laws, the complainant alleged.

The complaint further stated that the Anuj had asked Sana not to interact with other men and this resulted in an argument between them. So Sana plotted to poison her husband to death, it said. On Tuesday, Sana allegedly laced Anuj's coffee with poison, resulting which his health condition deteriorated as soon as he sipped it, the complaint added.