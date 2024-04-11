Mutilated Body Found Stuffed in Bag Near Bridge in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: The mutilated body of a man was found stuffed in a bag near Dholewal bridge in Ludhiana, police said on Thursday. The body has not been identified yet and sent to civil hospital for postmortem.

The incident has triggered panic in the area. According to police, they received information about an unclaimed bag lying near Dholewal bridge near a railway track and arrived at the spot. They found that the head had been separated from the torso and all body parts were dumped into the bag.

ASI Chowki Dholewal said that the case will either be registered at the local police station or investigated by Government Railway Police (GRP). Talks are being held with the GRP in this connection and appropriate action will be taken, he added.

"The body has been taken into custody and sent for postmortem. It is being suspected that the bag could have either been thrown from a moving train or dumped here after killing the man somewhere else. Police are investigating the case and the nearby CCTV cameras will be examined. More revelations are expected after the postmortem is completed," he added.

The incident comes at a time when the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections and security arrangements are in place in Ludhiana district.

Last month, a body was recovered from the roadside near the government hospital in Ludhiana. Beside the body was a bag full of clothes. Locals had noticed it and informed police. After which, a probe was initiated.