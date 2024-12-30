Must-Visit Spots For New Year Celebrations In Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: If you are looking for tourist destinations for New Year celebrations then there are several such must-visit spots in Uttar Pradesh. Keeping aside the popular cities of Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi and Mathura, there are many unique locations that can be considered for spending the New Year eve.

Mirzapur, City of Lakes:

If you want to be close to nature or explore it to the fullest then there is nothing better than Purvanchal. Yes, we are talking about Mirzapur, a place which came to the limelight after the web series 'Mirzapur'. However, contrary to what has been shown in the web series, this place is known for its natural beauty and lakes. A few of the popular tourist spots of Mirzapur are Lakhaniya Dari, Chunadri, Wyndham Fall, Tanda Fall, Bokadia Dari, Siddhnath Ki Dari and waterfalls.

Wyndham Waterfall:

Situated 14 km away from Mirzapur city, this waterfall is a favourite spot for tourists. One can come here for a picnic with family and friends. The water flowing between the rocks adds to the beauty of this place. People can bathe here and enjoy a meal in the open.

Wyndham Waterfalls (ETV Bharat)

Chunar Fort:

Located in Mirzapur district, Chunar Fort became very famous after TV serial 'Chandrakanta'. Chunar Fort is located in the northern side of the Kaimur mountain range and the southern banks of the river Ganga. This fort is located right on the bank of the river Ganga. This fort was once the centre of Hindu power and it has a series of paintings related to the Hindu period.

The fort has a Bhatruhari temple built by Adi-Vikramaditya in which his tomb is located. There are also tombs of the Mughals in the fort. The stone and ceramic artifacts of Chunar region are famous. There was a lot of demand for Chunar stones earlier and these stones were also used extensively in the Maurya Empire about 3000 years ago.

Chunar Fort (ETV Bharat)

Lucknow's Imambara:

Known as 'Bhool Bhulaiya', Lucknow's Imambara is a heritage. There are two Imambaras here, the Bada Imambada and smaller one known as Hussainabad Imambara. This can be shortlisted as one of the destinations for celebrating New Year with your family.

It is said that there is a huge hall here, whose structure is such that if you stand at one corner and drop a needle, its sound will be heard at the other corner. It is called Bhool Bhulaiya because there are many tunnels here which can take you out of Lucknow but they have been closed for security reasons.

Bada Imambara (ETV Bharat)

Lucknow's Marine Drive:

Like Mumbai, Lucknow also has a Marine Drive, which is very popular among youths. One can also visit Ambedkar Park when you go to Marine Drive, which is located on the banks of Gomti River in Gomti Nagar in Lucknow. One can get a wonderful view of sunrise and sunset from this location so a huge crowd gathers here in the morning and evening.

Lucknow's Marine Drive (ETV Bharat)

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve:

The Tiger Reserve located in Pilibhit district and Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh is a part of the Terai region of the Upper Ganga. Sharda, Chuka and Mala rivers originate from the Tiger Reserve through Khannot. On the border of the reserve is the Sharda Sagar Dam which extends to a length of 22 km.

It is located on the India-Nepal border along the foothills of the Himalayas and the plains of the Terai in Uttar Pradesh. The Tiger Reserve is one of the 51 projects in the country.

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (ETV Bharat)

Main attractions of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve:

Chuka Beach

Jungle Safari

Bifurcation

Siphon Canal

Sapt Sarovar

Kharja Canal

Lal Pul

Sunrise Point

Sunset Point

Python Point

Crocodile Point

Otter Point

Bording Point (Jhand Tal)

Barasingha Tal Bhim Tal

Nature Interpretation Center, Mahof

Dudhwa National Park:

This park located in Lakhimpur Kheri district was declared a tiger reserve in 1987. It is spread over a vast forest area bordering India and Nepal and has a rich biodiversity area of ​​​​Uttar Pradesh. The park also includes tigers, leopards, elephants, bears and more than 450 species of birds.

Dudwa National Park (ETV Bharat)

Among the major attractions of the park is safari, which operates from 6:30 am to 10:00 am and 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm. The safari fare is Rs 7,000 for Indians and Rs 13,999 for foreigners.