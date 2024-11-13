ETV Bharat / state

Must Address Rising Psychological Problems Among Children In J&K, Says Health Minister Sakina Itoo

Srinagar: The Child Guidance and Wellbeing Centre, Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (IMHANS) organised a conference on child mental health at SKICC Srinagar.

The event, attended by specialists of the institute and clinical psychologists, deliberated on various aspects of psychological problems among children and their treatment.

They also highlighted the individual and collective responsibilities to keep children away from psychological diseases. Experts also spoke about the role of the Child Guidance and Wellbeing Centre of IMHANS and the treatment and counselling of affected children there.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakina Itoo, who was a chief guest, expressed concern over the increasing psychological problems among children and said that this issue requires attention.

She said that not only the elderly and the youth are suffering from various mental illnesses in the Kashmir Valley, but also schoolchildren are suffering from psychological problems.

“The reasons can be anything, but this is a matter of concern for every member of society. In such a situation, there is a need to control this problem not only at the government but also at the individual level,” he said.

Child and adolescent psychiatrist and Head of Child Guidance and Wellbeing Centre Srinagar, Dr. Zaid Ahmad Wani, said that in the daily OPD, children who are struggling with problems like frustration, bad attitude, negative tendencies, apathy towards studies, etc.