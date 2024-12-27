ETV Bharat / state

Five-Day Mussoorie Winter Line Carnival 2024 Kicks Off In Grand Style

Mussoorie Winter Line Carnival kicked off with great excitement. Day-1 was all about performances of folk singer Basanti Bisht and stand-up comedian Rajat Sood.

Five-Day Mussoorie Winter Line Carnival 2024 Kicks Off In Grand Style
Mussoorie Winter Line Carnival 2024 Kicks Off (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 33 minutes ago

Mussoorie: The much-awaited Mussoorie Winter Line Carnival 2024 kicked off in grand fashion in the ‘Queen of the Hills’ in Uttarakhand. Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal and SSP Dehradun Ajay Singh inaugurated the 5-day-long carnival and food fest on Thursday, marking the start of the festivities of culture, cuisine and more.

Adding to the excitement, DM Bansal also flagged off several new services to enhance tourist experiences. This year, the authorities have included a golf cart, shuttle service, and a hydraulic truck for the Mall Road area, all under the supervision of the municipal body.

The carnival began with captivating band performance by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force and CRPF. In a special gesture, the District Magistrate, SSP, and Chief Development Officer of Dehradun were felicitated with traditional Pahadi caps by Uttarakhand Hotel Association. As evening set in, the carnival showcased the region’s rich heritage as renowned folk singer and Jagar artiste Basanti Bisht presented songs narrating the Garhwali and Kumaoni traditions. The first day ended with unlimited laughter dose as stand-up comedian Rajat Sood, winner of India's Laughter Champion, entertained the audience with his performance.

As the event is expected to draw huge crowd in the coming days, DM Savin Bansal said focus will be on promoting tourism and local culture. “This carnival not only highlights Mussoorie’s rich culture but also supports local products and cuisines. Initiatives like the shuttle service and golf carts will ease traffic and enhance the experience for our visitors,” he said.

SSP Ajay Singh stated that special measures have been taken to manage the influx of tourists. “Additional police force has been deployed to ensure safety and smooth operations during the carnival and New Year celebrations. Strict action will be taken against those who violate rules,” he said.

TAGGED:

MUSSOORIE SHUTTLE SERVICE LAUNCHEDMUSSOORIE WINTER LINE CARNIVALWINTER CARNIVAL 2024UTTARAKHANDMUSSOORIE WINTER LINE CARNIVAL 2024

