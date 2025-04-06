Muslims Shower Petals On Ram Navami Procession Of This 103-Year-Old Nagpur Temple

Nagpur: The Poddareshwar Ram Temple in Maharashtra's Nagpur stands as a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in not only Nagpur but the entire Vidarbha region for over a century. Along with its religious identity, it has a historical importance and issues the message of religious unity and brotherhood. On the occasion of Ram Navami, ETV Bharat unravels the story behind this 103-year-old temple.

In the wake of the riots that broke out in Nagpur over Auragzeb's tomb a few days ago, the Poddareshwar Ram Temple committee faced questions of how Ram Navami would be celebrated this time. However, when Muslim community representatives participated in the meeting that was held before the festival likewise previous years, all questions automatically disappeared.

Devotees worship Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshman in this temple (ETV Bharat)

Barring the Covid pandemic period, for the last 58 years, a chariot procession of Lord Rama is taken out during Ram Navami. When this procession passes through the minority-dominated settlements, Muslims come out of their houses to participate in the procession. Not only this, they also showers rose petals on Lord Rama's chariot. This tradition is known as the biggest and grandest in not only central India but across the entire country. Overall, the procession sounds a message of religious harmony and brotherhood from Nagpur to the world.

The Poddareshwar Ram Temple is located next to the main railway station of Nagpur. According to priest Gyanendra Mishra the temple is named after Jamnadhar Poddar, who started its construction in 1919 at his own expense. The temple was ready in four years and then graceful idols of Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana were consecrated by Poddar. These idols were made by Govindram Udayram of Jaipur. After Poddar's death in 1952, his son Ramakrishna Poddar and his children took up the service of the temple.

A grand Ram Navami procession is taken out every year (TV Bharat)

Upon entering the temple, one will see the idols of Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana facing the north direction. A Shiva temple is situated on the right side of the temple. This apart, there are idols of Hanuman, Vishnu, Lakshmi, Garuda, Sugriva, Ganga at the temple. The door of the temple is made of brass and wood. The temple's beauty is further enhanced by the octagonal assembly hall

Chief priest Dinesh Mishra said he is associated with the temple since 1986 and various religious events are organised for Lord Rama throughout the year. "It is believed that Lord Rama had travelled through this route during the 14-year exile into the forest. A grand procession is taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami. The procession gains more importance because of the manner in which, people from all communities participate in it. The event turns into an occasion of Hindu-Muslim unity", Mishra said.