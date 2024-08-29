Muslims Should Replace Their 'Fashion Of Blocking BJP' With 'Passion' For Following Party: Naqvi

Lucknow: Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said the minorities, especially the Muslims, should replace their "fashion" of "blocking the BJP" with the "passion" for following the party.

In a scathing attack on the Opposition, he said the "feudal sultans of the so-called secular syndicate" raised the bogey of fear among the Muslims for a long time which led this section of the society to adopt an attitude of "untouchability and intolerance" towards the "nationalist political party".

Converting their distrust into trust is the need of the hour, Naqvi said addressing the BJP Minority Morcha Membership Drive Workshop here. "We have to work hard so that the minorities and the Muslims can replace their decades-old fashion to defeat the BJP with the passion to support it. When the BJP doesn't discriminate against any section in terms of development then there should also not be any hesitation in voting for the BJP," he said.

Naqvi said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have demolished the deceit of political appeasement with the determination to development with dignity. The allegation of being 'anti-Constitution' levelled against the BJP and Prime Minister Modi is nothing but the feudal attempt to "hide the mountain of truth under the bushes of lies", the former minority affairs minister said.

"Prime Minister Modi is the person who bows his head at the temple of democracy and holds the Constitution close to his heart and is taking forward the inclusive journey of good governance," he said. On the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Naqvi said the proposed legislation will pave the way for "constitutional hierarchy over unconstitutional anarchy".

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, Uttar Pradesh Minority Commission ex-chairman Asfaq Saifi and BJP Minority Morcha UP president Basit Ali, among others, were present on the occasion.