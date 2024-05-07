'Muslims Should Get Reservation': RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday came out in support of the Muslim quota, saying that they should get the reservation.

Speaking to ANI, the former CM said, "Muslims should get reservation (reservation toh milna chahiye Musalmano ko, pura'...)." His statement came after Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a rally in Bihar's Ujiyarpur on Monday, alleged that the Congress gave reservation to Muslims by reducing the quota for SCs, STs and OBCs in Karnataka and Andhra.

He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his slogan 'Abki Baar, 400 Paar' and said, "The votes are on our side... They are saying that there will be a 'Jungle Raj' because they are scared, they are trying to instigate... They want to finish the Constitution and democracy."

Earlier on May 5 in a post on X, Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "140 crore people of the country are seriously thinking that if the Modi government comes, it will destroy the constitution, democracy will end, it will end reservation, the youth will die without jobs, the youth will die without employment, the common man will die due to inflation, we will implement Agniveer in police and paramilitary forces too, the farmer will die demanding his rights, hatred and division will increase more than in these 10 years, the remaining autonomy of the constitutional institutions which have been ruined over the years will also end."

Polling in Bihar, which sends 40 members to the Lok Sabha, is being held across all seven phases--April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The voting on five seats in Bihar is ongoing as part of the third phase of the Lok Sabha election today. The five seats are Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, and Khagaria.

Bihar recorded 24.41 voter turnout in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections at 11:00 am, as per the data released by the Election Commission of India. The counting of votes for all phases is scheduled for June 4. In the 2019 elections, the BJP-led NDA nearly mopped up the poll sweepstakes in the state, winning 39 of the 40 seats.