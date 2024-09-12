ETV Bharat / state

Muslims Demolish Unauthorised Portion Of Mosque In Mandi Amid Shimla 'Illegal' Structure Row

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 hours ago

The unauthorised portion of a mosque on Jail Road in Mandi was demolished by Muslims today following protests by Hindu organisations against the illegal structure. Several police personnel were also present on the spot.

Mosque being demolished (ETV Bharat Photo)

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): Amid the ongoing row over the allegedly illegal mosque construction in Sanjauli of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, an unauthorised mosque was demolished in Mandi district on Thursday.

The mosque located on Jail Road in Mandi was demolished by the Muslims themselves. Earlier, Hindu organisations had protested against this illegal structure.

On Thursday, several Muslims reached the spot and started demolishing the unauthorised portion of the mosque. A huge police force was also deployed at the spot. It has been learnt that the illegal construction was done on the land of the Public Works Department.

Mosque committee member Iqbal Ali said, "We are not demolishing the unauthorised portion under any pressure. We are following the orders of the administration. We are demolishing it in order to preserve mutual harmony and brotherhood. We had applied for a no objection certificate (NOC) but did not get any response. The mosque is built on private land and the portion which was constructed without permission is being demolished".

Notably, protests are on in Sanjauli demanding demolition of the alleged illegal mosque. After Sanjauli, now people had hit the streets in Mandi demanding demolition of the illegal mosque here. The Hindu organisations had recently protested against the unauthorised mosque and had also taken out a protest rally in the city.

After which, today, Muslims themselves came forward to demolish the illegal portion of the mosque.

