Muslim Women's Rights Day 2024: Celebrating Adoption Of Law Prohibiting Triple Talaq

Hyderabad: Muslim Women's Rights Day is observed nationwide on August 1. The day commemorates the adoption of the law prohibiting triple talaq, which took effect on August 1, 2019.

Honouring the legislation, the Ministry of Minority Affairs announced in 2019 that August 1 would be recognized as Muslim Women Rights Day. Consequently, Muslim Women Rights Day was commemorated for the first time in 2021. It was the case of Shayara Bano vs Union Of India that laid the foundation stones for this historic move.

Triple Talaq and history behind the day:

Talaq-e-biddat, also referred to as triple talaq, is a method of immediate divorce that permits a Muslim man to end his marriage by uttering the word “talaq” thrice in any manner. This practice has faced severe criticism for being biased towards women and infringing upon their basic rights.

The triple talaq, a form of divorce, has a long history in Islam but became more common in the 19th century, especially under British rule. The British government used it to reduce Muslim women's power and simplify divorce for men. In 1937, India made it official under the Muslim Personal Law Act, giving it legal status over secular laws.

● In 2016, Shayara Bano, a Muslim woman from Uttarakhand, filed a constitutional challenge against triple talaq in India's Supreme Court. Bano claimed that triple talaq was a form of gender discrimination and violated her fundamental rights.

● The Supreme Court heard the case in May 2017, and issued its decision on August 22, 2017.

● In a 3:2 verdict, the Supreme Court ruled that triple talaq was unconstitutional and void.

● The court decided that the practice violates Muslim women's fundamental rights, such as equality, life, and dignity.

● The Supreme Court criticized it as "manifestly arbitrary" and said that it permits a man to "break down a marriage whimsically and capriciously"

● The Supreme Court's verdict in the Shayara Bano case represented a significant victory for Muslim women's rights in India. The verdict contributed to the protection of Muslim women's rights and the promotion of gender equality in India.

● In July 2019, the Indian Parliament approved the Muslim Women (Protection of Marriage Rights) Act, which criminalized triple talaq.