ETV Bharat / state

Muslim Women Celebrate Holi In Varanasi, Join Hindu Sisters For Festivities

Muslim women in Varanasi joined Holi festivities, applying gulal and singing folk songs, showcasing Ganga-Jamuni culture and reinforcing unity.

Muslim women in Varanasi joined Holi festivities, applying gulal and singing folk songs, showcasing Ganga-jamuni culture and reinforcing unity.
Muslim Women Celebrate Holi In Varanasi (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 12, 2025, 7:46 PM IST

Varanasi: Varanasi, known for its rich Ganga-Jamuni culture, witnessed a heartwarming celebration of Holi this year as Muslim women joined the festivities, applying gulal to each other and singing folk songs in a display of unity and harmony. The celebration took place at the Subhash Bhawan in Lamahi under the joint aegis of the Muslim Women Foundation and Vishal Bharat Sansthan.

The event saw dozens of Muslim and Hindu women coming together, celebrating the festival with pomp while fostering a spirit of brotherhood. The atmosphere was filled with vibrant colours, rose petals, and folk songs like "Holi Khele Raghurai Awadh Mein, Krishna Kanhaiya Gokul Mein Ho," as the women played Holi with great enthusiasm.

Nazneen Ansari, a member of the Muslim Women Foundation, explained that this celebration is not just about the festival of Holi but also a way to strengthen mutual unity and brotherhood. "We Muslim women are strengthening our bond with our Hindu sisters. Holi is a festival of love and peace," she said.

The women openly declared that they would not be swayed by fundamentalists who spread hatred and division. "We will play Holi and go to heaven," they declared, rejecting claims made by some fundamentalist groups that participating in such celebrations would jeopardise their spiritual well-being.

Responding to such rumours, the women said that living with love, harmony, and honesty is the true path to heaven. They also rejected the notion that applying colour during Holi would have spiritual consequences. "Fundamentalist maulanas cannot dictate our lives," one of the women said, asserting their right to celebrate together in peace and unity.

Varanasi: Varanasi, known for its rich Ganga-Jamuni culture, witnessed a heartwarming celebration of Holi this year as Muslim women joined the festivities, applying gulal to each other and singing folk songs in a display of unity and harmony. The celebration took place at the Subhash Bhawan in Lamahi under the joint aegis of the Muslim Women Foundation and Vishal Bharat Sansthan.

The event saw dozens of Muslim and Hindu women coming together, celebrating the festival with pomp while fostering a spirit of brotherhood. The atmosphere was filled with vibrant colours, rose petals, and folk songs like "Holi Khele Raghurai Awadh Mein, Krishna Kanhaiya Gokul Mein Ho," as the women played Holi with great enthusiasm.

Nazneen Ansari, a member of the Muslim Women Foundation, explained that this celebration is not just about the festival of Holi but also a way to strengthen mutual unity and brotherhood. "We Muslim women are strengthening our bond with our Hindu sisters. Holi is a festival of love and peace," she said.

The women openly declared that they would not be swayed by fundamentalists who spread hatred and division. "We will play Holi and go to heaven," they declared, rejecting claims made by some fundamentalist groups that participating in such celebrations would jeopardise their spiritual well-being.

Responding to such rumours, the women said that living with love, harmony, and honesty is the true path to heaven. They also rejected the notion that applying colour during Holi would have spiritual consequences. "Fundamentalist maulanas cannot dictate our lives," one of the women said, asserting their right to celebrate together in peace and unity.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MUSLIM CELEBRATE HOLI IN VARANASIMUSLIM WOMEN CELEBRATE HOLIVARANASI HOLIHOLI 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.